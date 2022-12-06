Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Trump's Longtime Employee Delivers Massive Win for Prosecutor
The longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and testified for the prosecution.
Trump Organization's outside accountant testifies he 'would have had a heart attack' if he'd seen the 'secret' Christmas bonus lists
There was so much fuzzy math at Trump's company each holiday season, that an outside accountant told jurors "I'd have had a heart attack" if he'd known.
HuffPost
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
Donald Trump says it's hard to be a 'Trump' in New York City in reaction to his organization's tax fraud conviction
Donald Trump said he plans to appeal a Manhattan jury's decision to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud on Tuesday.
'Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on' in Trump Org. tax fraud, Manhattan prosecutor says in summations
In blistering closings in the Trump Org. tax-fraud trial, a Manhattan prosecutor told jurors that Trump knew his executives ran a tax-fraud scheme.
Trump Org. fraud trial juror tells CNN the panel was 'serious' and didn't focus on Donald Trump
The jury who convicted Donald Trump's namesake companies earlier this week was "serious" and tried to focus on the law -- not the former president, one of the jurors said in an interview with CNN.
Political experts don't think the Trump Org's felony status is enough to kill Donald Trump's chances in 2024
The Trump Organization was found criminally liable for its executives' tax fraud on Tuesday, facing up to $1.6 million in penalties and felony status.
Trump Org hopes to win its Manhattan tax-fraud trial with an 'ignorance' defense — a Trump hallmark
At summations Thursday, defense lawyers will argue Donald Trump and his top executives were just too trusting or distracted to knowingly commit fraud.
Allen Weisselberg links Trump to illegal tax scheme — and reveals he's still on the payroll
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg took the stand in Manhattan State Supreme Court on Tuesday in the company's criminal trial on tax fraud charges. He testified that he received $1.76 million in untaxed, off-the-books perks from the Trump Organization, confirming several aspects of the district attorney's case against the former president's company.
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday, after more than a day of jury deliberations, prosecutors confirmed.
Loyal ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg is done testifying at Trump Org tax-fraud trial that Trump calls 'VERY UNFAIR!'
Trump "truthed" Friday that the prosecution case in the Trump Org tax-fraud trial "has fallen apart." Actually, the DA had perhaps its best day yet.
Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?
There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns.Bender indicated he delegated some work to other firm employees. “That answer surprised me because it’s just not true,”...
Trump Org defense closings feature a clueless Donald Trump and a big little loophole
The Trump Org. hopes to beat a corporate tax-fraud rap by invoking a three-word legal loophole and convincing jurors the Trump family knew nothing.
Manhattan prosecutor: Even with Trump Org conviction, investigation is ‘ongoing’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) said the investigation involving former President Trump is “ongoing” in the aftermath of his family organization being convicted of tax fraud. Bragg said on “CNN This Morning” on Wednesday that he views the case against the Trump Organization as “one chapter in the book” for his team’s probe. “While…
CNBC
Trump Organization convicted in New York criminal tax fraud case
Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were convicted of multiple crimes, including tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy after a trial in New York City. The convictions come weeks after the company's owner, former President Donald Trump, declared his candidacy for the White House in the 2024 election. The...
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
Trump's lawyers claimed Weisselberg acted alone & was the sole beneficiary of the fraud, but evidence said otherwise
Donald Trump's lawyers claimed that Allen Weisselberg was the sole beneficiary who acted alone in fraud that took place at two of his companies. However, new evidence said he was aware.
BBC
Trump Organization found guilty of tax crimes after New York trial
Former US President Donald Trump's family real estate company has been found guilty of tax crimes. The Trump Organization was convicted on all counts on Tuesday after two days of jury deliberations in New York. The business is synonymous with the former president, but neither Mr Trump nor his family...
