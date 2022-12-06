Read full article on original website
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
Geno’s Steaks is Coming to South Jersey
Foodiehall in Cherry Hill, NJ Adds Philadelphia Cheesesteak Geno’s Steaks to their Lineup
Upscale Steak and Seafood Brand, Eddie V’s, Joins Cherry Hills Mall Next Spring
This will be the company’s second outpost in New Jersey, while the nearest is in Pennsylvania’s King of Prussia.
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
Philadelphia police identify child known as the 'Boy in the Box' as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
"This announcement only closes one chapter in this little boy's story while opening up a new one. This is still an active homicide investigation and we still need the public's help in filling in this child's life story," Outlaw said.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Last Army-Navy Game in Philly for a While, but Tourism Officials Want More
After this weekend, the beloved Army-Navy Game won't return to Lincoln Financial Field until 2027, causing Philadelphia to miss out on millions of dollars in economic impact and tens of thousands of visitors annually, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Larry Needle, the executive director of PHL Sports, a division of...
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
Popular Korean BBQ chain is opening more New Jersey locations
Kpot, the popular Asian hot pot/Korean BBQ chain is opening five new locations in New Jersey in the coming months. The planned restaurants will be in Hazlet, Kearny, Secaucus, South Plainfield, and Toms River, making New Jersey the state with the most (10) locations. From their website:. Since opening our...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
New Jersey’s Best Luncheonette Is So Remote, You’ve Probably Never Heard Of It
This is supposedly one of the best places to get a bite to eat in the Garden State, and odds are you haven't heard of it!. Let me ask you this; how much do you know about the Pine Barrens?. It's probably the biggest ecosystem in New Jersey and between...
Phillymag.com
The Drama Around Turning the John Coltrane House Into a Philly Jazz Monument
Plans to turn the jazz legend’s crumbling former home into a museum are falling apart amid legal wrangling and infighting. Will this precious piece of Philly history survive?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Sixty-four...
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10
Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
Here Are The True Violent Crime Statistics In Atlantic City For 2022
Perception versus reality is a very powerful optic. Sometimes things appear to be one way, when (in fact) the exact opposite could actually be true. The perception these days is that Atlantic City, New Jersey has never been more violent and dangerous. It feels that way. Doesn’t it?. But,...
We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
