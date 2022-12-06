Read full article on original website
dennis ramey
3d ago
Very few probably remember our tax dollars built this facility and it used to be operated by the county and had inmates that was there working it and helping unload trash
accesswdun.com
Board of Commissioners approves application for $2 million improvement grant
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night in approval of an application for a community improvement grant in Gainesville. If awarded, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities grant aims to improve sidewalks, walking trails, dog parks and other Butler Park amenities. Funds will also be used to improve recreational facilities and nature parks.
Forsyth County Traffic Watch: Work on SR 369/400 interchange paused after inspection
Photo by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Work on the new SR 369/400 interchange overpass has been put on hold, according to Forsyth County Communications Director Russell Brown. In a statement released late on Friday, December 9, Brown wrote:
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down
Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
accesswdun.com
Cornelia names new Main Street Manager
The City of Cornelia has named a new Main Street Manager. According to a press release from the city, Noah Hamil will fill the role. He will be responsible for organizing all city events including Christmas in Cornelia, the Big Red Apple Festival and Downtown trick-or-treat, among others. He will also help market the city and its tourist attractions and manage social media.
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
Company expands high-speed internet access in Cherokee County
The Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce announced progress in the expansion of high-speed internet access for over 26,00...
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth County
The new Forsyth County Juvenile Court Building in Cumming, GA on December 8Photo byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Forsyth County officially opened the new home to the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Court’s Juvenile Court system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 8.
cedarblueprints.com
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville's Holly Jolly Trolley is now operating
The City of Gainesville has introduced a new attraction for the 2022 holiday season with its Holly Jolly Trolley. The hop-on, hop-off experience allows residents and visitors to enjoy a ride through the historical square in downtown Gainesville, explore Whilshire’s Wonderland of Lights and admire beautifully decorated homes and businesses all along the tour’s route.
smokesignalsnews.com
Voting schedule for Jan. 3, 2023 runoff
Call for Election: https://sos.ga.gov/news/call-special-election-state-house-district-7 Voter Registration Deadline: December 5, 2022 (new and changes) ** Note: Absentee by mail ballot applications for elderly/disabled/military need to be requested each election year, in order to receive ballots, by mail, for the remainder of that year; time frame to request begins 78 days prior and ends 11 days prior to the election.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Public Health expert on how doctor shortage is affecting Athens
Hospitals across the US are overflowing with patients as the country faces simultaneous outbreaks of flu, RSV, and Covid. But, as this "tridemic" sickens people of all ages, Americans are finding that the healthcare professionals they need to see may not be available. We’ll talk with a Public Health expert about how the shortage of doctors and other healthcare workers is affecting Athens.
Governor appoints Superior Court judge
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective Jan. 1. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit compromises Habersham, Rabun and Stephens counties.
thelascopress.com
Kudzu and Its Quest for World Domination
North Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee — September to December 2022. If you have traveled the back roads of the Southeastern United States you have undoubtedly seen it. You might not have known what it was, but the sight is remarkable. Kudzu, (usually pronounced cut-sue or cud-zoo) is a non-native plant with an apparent agenda to conquer the entire planet.
accesswdun.com
Brenau alum appointed to Brenau University Board of Trustees
Brenau University's Board of Trustees has gained a new member, alumna Melissa Tymchuk. "With the addition of Melissa Tymchuk as our newest trustee, Brenau continues its tradition of being guided by a broad of trustees who understand the value of higher education and the dynamics that drive the institution," Board of Trustees Chair Mike Smith said in a press release.
wrwh.com
Branson Porter “Pa” Adams, Rabun
On the afternoon of December 6, 2022, Branson went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 21, 1944 in Rabun County, Georgia, Branson was the youngest child of Luther and Lassie Mae Adams. Branson or Pa Branson, as he was affectionately referred to by his...
wrwh.com
Mr. Robin Earl May “Pops”, Age 59 Cornelia
Mr. Robin Earl May “Pops”, age 59, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 following a brief illness. Mr. May was born on September 7, 1963 in Commerce, Georgia to the late Bobby Earl May and Brenda Jean Crocker Arrowood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Mitchell May.
$30K worth of THC vape pens found in Hall County delivery hub
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Federal and local agencies in Hall County have confiscated $30,000 worth of THC vape pens. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found the packages at a local delivery hub on Nov. 28.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man
An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
