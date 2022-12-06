Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
How many NFL QBs make as much or more as Aaron Judge’s new contract?
Aaron Judge got a massive deal to return to the New York Yankees. How does it compare to quarterback salaries in the NFL?. After a dramatic reporting cycle that first indicated Aaron Judge’s new deal would be with the San Francisco Giants, Aaron Judge returned to the New York Yankees. To get him to stay in free agency, the Yankees had to offer Judge a significant contract.
AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury
A person familiar with the penalty says the NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Josh Boyer should be on the Miami Dolphins hotseat
Offensively, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have a lot of defense to stop the Miami Dolphins’ offense but it’s Miami’s defense that is concerning. Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins’ offensive playing at “ludicrous speed”, some of you will get that reference. On the other side of the ball, it has clearly been a problem all year long…the defense is not playing up to its potential.
Nick Sirianni reveals pivotal moment that has inspired the 2022 Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.
Watch: Deion Branch, Louisville Players Talk Coaching Change, Preview Fenway Bowl
The Cardinals lost then gained a head coach in less than a week, and still have a bowl game to prepare for.
Aaron Rodgers gives himself copious credit for owning Bears in century long rivalry
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gives himself credit for his contributions to the Packers-Bears rivalry. The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears dates back to their first meeting in 1921 when the Bears, then known as the Decatur Staleys, defeated the Packers 20-0. They have...
Odell Beckham Jr. made concerning comments about desire to play during TNF
Odell Beckham Jr. is evidently uninterested in participating in the regular season, which sounds strange. If Odell Beckham Jr. was trying to convince a team, such as the Dallas Cowboys, to look past his apparently not-so-auspicious physical results, talking about how he is entirely uninterested in participating in the regular season was not the way to do it.
Carolina Panthers owner settles tax fight over failed practice space
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina county where Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper started building and then abandoned a new practice facility has reached a settlement over $21 million in sales tax money given to the NFL team. Tepper will pay back the money, and York County agreed its dispute was totally resolved with both Tepper and his […]
Miami basketball: Cardiac Canes big comeback defeating NC State
The Miami basketball team rallied from 16 points down in the first half and a 12-point deficit in the second half to defeat North Carolina State 80-73. Miami closed the game on an 18-6 run to earn the win and improve to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. North Carolina State drops to 8-3 with the loss and 0-2 in the ACC.
WCNC
Charlotte Catholic football coach steps down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mike Brodowicz confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Friday that he is stepping down after nine seasons as head football coach at Charlotte Catholic High School. "I have been coaching for 33 years and felt it was time to step away," he said. "I have accomplished or exceeded my goals as a head coach at CCHS. I'm going to enjoy spending time with my family and have new adventures in life."
