SURRY — The Gatherings is hosting community yoga classes on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. Participants will decide on what style of yoga to do together for the hour, and then stream a class using the big screen. Glo Yoga has donated access to thousands of classes via its online platform, which allows for the streaming of many different yoga styles by certified teachers.

