Ellsworth American
Amy Boles named Ellsworth superintendent of schools
ELLSWORTH — Amy Boles, the director of Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC), was unanimously approved Dec. 13 as the new superintendent by Ellsworth School Board members. Boles had been serving as interim superintendent since Nov. 14, when Katrina Kane stepped down after a near-six month tenure as superintendent. Boles served as interim assistant superintendent during that period.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan Select Board requests site plan review for Sumner cisterns
SULLIVAN — The town Select Board, code enforcement officer and fire chief have expressed concern about the lack of a formal approval process for additions to the construction of the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus. The board voted on Dec. 12 to request that Regional School Unit 24...
Ellsworth American
Ulbrich receives national conservation honor
BLUE HILL — Ciona Ulbrich of Blue Hill, longtime senior project manager at Maine Coast Heritage Trust, has been named an "outstanding habitat champion" by NOAA and the American Fisheries Society. Ulbrich was honored earlier this month in New Orleans with the 2022 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award.
Ellsworth American
INH has Jan. 14 deadline to raise $1.4M
DEER ISLE — Island Nursing Home (INH), which closed in October 2021 amid a severe staffing shortage hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic, has a plan to reopen as a residential care facility but must first raise $1.4 million by Jan. 14, 2023, according to its board of directors. That...
Ellsworth American
Concert in Ellsworth Dec. 16
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute will offer its next midday concert at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the Moore Community Center Theater with members of the Baroque Orchestra of Maine (BOOM). The concert will feature Heidi Powell, baroque violin; Phoebe Durand-McDonnell, baroque harp; and Max Treitler,...
Ellsworth American
Risk of breach at Branch Lake Dam prompts emergency repairs
ELLSWORTH — City councilors have approved spending up to $27,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for temporary, emergency repairs to Branch Lake Dam. The vote at the Dec. 7 special meeting was 6-1, with Councilor Steve O’Halloran voting against the measure because of the use of ARPA funds.
Ellsworth American
Future uncertain for White Birches residents
HANCOCK — Residents of the White Birches Motel are unsure of their future living situation after the assistance program they had been relying on stopped paying their bills. The Emergency Rental Assistance program was paused at the end of October, leaving those who depended on the funding at immediate risk of homelessness. Over a month later, no alternative source of funding has been made available.
Ellsworth American
Norris M. Reddish
Norris M. Reddish, 85, died Dec. 5, 2022, at MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor. He was born May 19, 1937, in Southwest Harbor, the son of Clarence N. and Agatha (Peckham) Reddish.
Ellsworth American
Four MMA students killed in weekend crash
CASTINE – A single vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on the Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine has claimed the lives of four young people and injured three others, according to Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss. All had been traveling together in a 2013...
Ellsworth American
Clinic specializing in addiction treatment opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH — A new resource for those affected with substance use disorder has opened in Ellsworth. Kim Marshall, a board certified nurse practitioner and doctor of nursing practice, is the founder of Exline Health, a small clinic that specializes in helping those whose lives have been affected by drug addiction, particularly opioids, get clean and begin a new life.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police Log Week of Dec. 15
ELLSWORTH – Officers traveled to Rhode Island to arrest a man wanted in connection with alleged passing of counterfeit bills in Ellsworth earlier this year. “Victor Estrada, 40, of Providence, Rhode Island was wanted on two felony warrants for aggravated forgery Class B and forgery Class C for seven incidents that occurred in Ellsworth during the month of February 2022 were he allegedly used counterfeit money at stores,” said Capt. Shawn Willey. “The total loss value was $700.”
Ellsworth American
Mother of inmate who died by suicide sues county
ELLSWORTH — The mother of a Bucksport man who hung himself in a Hancock County Jail cell two years ago this month has filed a civil rights suit against Hancock County, Sheriff Scott Kane, Jail Administrator Timothy Richardson and the jail staff on duty that day. Tyler Poole, 29,...
Ellsworth American
Yoga classes at The Gatherings
SURRY — The Gatherings is hosting community yoga classes on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. Participants will decide on what style of yoga to do together for the hour, and then stream a class using the big screen. Glo Yoga has donated access to thousands of classes via its online platform, which allows for the streaming of many different yoga styles by certified teachers.
Ellsworth American
Lights of Orland is Dec. 17
ORLAND — “The Lights of Orland," featuring 500 glowing luminaries, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17. Volunteers meet at the Orland Fire Station at 3 p.m. Dress warmly. Pick-up trucks will transport those putting out the luminaires.
Ellsworth American
Guy L. Peabody
Guy L. Peabody, 84, died Dec. 7, 2022, in Ellsworth. He was born in Beals, June 12, 1938, the son of Hilda A. Peabody. He grew up with grandparents, Capt. John F. and Lucy M. Peabody.
Ellsworth American
Sumner basketball opens season at home on the road against Central
ELLSWORTH — The Sumner boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams played their first home games of the season on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Central. The thing was, both games were played in the gym at Ellsworth High School. This is an arrangement that the Tigers will have...
Ellsworth American
Vehicle off road leads to arrest
BUCKSPORT — A vehicle off the roadway of Bucksmills Road Dec. 9 resulted in the arrest of a local man, according to police. Philip Cotoni, 53, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Log Week of Dec. 15
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies resuscitated a man and woman who had overdosed on opiates and were found unconscious in a vehicle in Tremont Dec. 9. “Both the male and female were resuscitated with Narcan and transported to the emergency room for further medical care,” said Deputy Kyle Kramer.
Ellsworth American
New auto repair shop proposed in Gouldsboro
GOULDSBORO — Holland’s Garage was a local institution in West Bay village. The auto repair shop was described as the area’s longtime social and blue-collar hub, where the “hard men” sat and shot the breeze “around the homemade wood stove on overturned buckets or cast-away chairs” in lobster fisherman Patrick Perry’s 2015 tribute to garage owner Bud Holland in The Ellsworth American. The skilled, kind-hearted auto mechanic passed away from cancer that year.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Dec. 15
GOULDSBORO — Two drivers were uninjured in an a.m. crash Thursday, Dec. 8, in front of Anderson Marine & Hardware on Route 1. Both Nissan SUVs were heavily damaged and removed by DC Towing, according to Gouldsboro Police Chief Pat McNulty. Jacquelyn Bean, 37, of Roque Bluffs was headed...
