I myself use to work for CPS and not all caseworkers/supervisors are bad and easily manipulated, but for the most part CPS is definitely unreliable and does not give the best of care to the kids that are in state custody. And they for sure don’t treat their caseworkers the best either. Every CPS caseworker is strongly over worked and assigned more cases than any caseworker should handle. So yes of course things don’t get done or completed on time, because there is too much for one single person to help at a time. Not all supervisors care nor want to truly help the cause and that’s the children and rehabilitate families.
CPS is a child trafficking organization. period... they will falsify signtures... kidnapped your kids...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Related
Texas teacher accused of having improper relationship with her student, SAPD says
MacArthur HS teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student, police say
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Child Protective Services responds after parents speak out against agency following their arrest
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
12-year-old shot during altercation over illegal substance, sheriff says
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
Uber driver, passenger shot in northwest San Antonio
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
Trial starts for man accused of stabbing, killing friend in 2020
Community groups condemn alleged mistreatment of trans woman by BCSO
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
Surveillance video shows TX teen overdosing on fentanyl in school parking lot
Plea agreement finally reached for grandmother of Baby King Jay Davila
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
Indicted ex-San Antonio lawyer used client money to pay for debt, ‘extravagant lifestyle,’ feds say
Teens are using realistic looking guns to shoot gel balls at people in Seguin, police say
Young newlyweds relieved Respect for Marriage Act will be law of the land
mySanAntonio.com
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 4