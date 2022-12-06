ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Morales
3d ago

I myself use to work for CPS and not all caseworkers/supervisors are bad and easily manipulated, but for the most part CPS is definitely unreliable and does not give the best of care to the kids that are in state custody. And they for sure don’t treat their caseworkers the best either. Every CPS caseworker is strongly over worked and assigned more cases than any caseworker should handle. So yes of course things don’t get done or completed on time, because there is too much for one single person to help at a time. Not all supervisors care nor want to truly help the cause and that’s the children and rehabilitate families.

4
Joe Gomez
3d ago

CPS is a child trafficking organization. period... they will falsify signtures... kidnapped your kids...

