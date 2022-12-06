ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
247Sports

Alabama Has Impressive Post-Season Record Under Saban

At the end of the 2008 football season, Alabama was ranked first in the nation after ending a long losing streak to Auburn with a 36-0 beatdown. It was Nick Saban’s second year as head coach of the Crimson Tide. Bama was going to the Southeastern Conference Championship Game...
