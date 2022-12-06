ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, PA

Man charged for pulling knife on woman

By Melissa Farenish
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwn0E_0jZc9yPJ00

Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight.

Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville.

As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat, Patrick said. When police arrived, Creamer admitted to grabbing the knife and pointing it at the woman.

Creamer was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, and summary harassment. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $25,000, which was changed to unsecured during his preliminary hearing on Dec. 2.

Creamer's case was waived for court. He will appear in front of Lycoming County Judge Ryan Tira on Dec. 12.

Docket Sheet

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
COGAN STATION, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man given 2-6 year sentence for attacking guards

West Burlington, Pa. — A 23-year-old man could spend up to six years behind bars for attacking several guards at a prison. Doyle Bonnell of Canton was sentenced to 27-72 months in state prison and fined $250 for injuring three correctional officers at the Bradford County Jail in January. Related reading: Three correctional officers injured in scuffle with inmate Bonnell, who was originally jailed on disorderly conduct charges, slipped out of his restraint belt at the jail and used it to hit a guard. Bonnell continued to struggle with the corrections officers, spitting a "large amount" of salivia in one of the guard's eyes and hitting another in the leg before he was able to be restrained. He was convicted of aggravated assault of law enforcement with a deadly weapon and two counts of simple assault.
CANTON, PA
wkok.com

Hughesville Man Arrested for Active Warrant, Drugs

WATSONTOWN – A Hughesville man was taken in custody for possession of drugs Tuesday morning and was also found to be subject of an active arrest warrant. It happened near Watsontown, Milton state police say arrested was 45-year-old Lee Peterman. He was arraigned in district court and is now jailed in the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of bail.
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Troy man sentenced after assaulting an officer inside jail

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Troy man has been sentenced to additional time in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after assaulting an officer inside the Bradford County Jail in January of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Doyle K. Bonnell, 23, was sentenced to 27 to 72 months, with fines of […]
TROY, PA
WBRE

Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of stealing fireworks to appear in court

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming man accused of stealing nearly $25 worth of fireworks will appear in court this month. Sean Michael Miller, 47, of Williamsport allegedly used bags of potato chips to conceal the fireworks on June 21, police said. He then rang up and paid for the chips before leaving the Sheetz on Westminster Drive with the fireworks. Trooper Logan Womelsdorf spoke with an assistant manager at the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Attempted homicide charge in the balance for Little League museum crasher

Williamsport, Pa. — An attempted homicide is under dispute in the case of the woman accused of driving her minivan into the Little League World Series museum in July. President Judge Nancy Butts is deliberating a recent appeal to amend the criminal charge of attempted homicide Theresa Salazar, 57, is facing in the crash, to decide whether or not Salazar possessed the intent to kill. Chief public defender Nicole Spring,...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County

Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver arrested for alleged DUI crash

Millerton, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was arrested after police say he crashed his car while drunk. Zachariah Walter, of Columbia X Road, was driving near State Route 549 and Hill Road in Millerton on Sept. 30 at 12:30 a.m. when he crashed his 2000 Ford, according to Mansfield State Trooper Anthony Kruk. Walter was drunk at the time of the crash and has been charged with DUI, Kruk said.
MILLERTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

84 grams of cocaine found in man's apartment

Washingtonville, Pa. — A man's family member contacted police after she noticed he left a bag with a white powdery substance in a bathroom cabinet. State police at Milton say they found 84 grams of cocaine when they were called on Nov. 10 to an apartment in Washingtonville. An arrest warrant was issued for Jeremy Michael Simmons, 45, for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession charges. ...
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison […]
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin

Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
ADDISON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Three caught with meth in abandoned school

Sunbury, Pa. — Three people were taken into custody after Sunbury Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school. Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said. The 52-year-old Guss was the first discovered when police caught him coming out of the basement. Guss was taken in at gunpoint after initially refusing orders...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy