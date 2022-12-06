ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
anonymous
3d ago

Those 4 and 5 star players are getting tired of sitting on the bench for 2 or 3 years, thats why they're moving on.

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment

The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
COLORADO STATE
April Killian

Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know

Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job

Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

McGill-Toolen head football coach steps down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The head football coach of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile will step down from his position, according to the school’s athletic director. Athletic director Bill Griffin announced in a Friday morning email that school president Bry Shields said Norman Joseph will step down from his role as head coach of […]
MOBILE, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcers Decision

With the bowl season set to begin next week, ESPN has unveiled its commentator teams for all 40 postseason games. The bowl season will kick off next Friday with two games. Miami (OH) and UAB will square off in the Bahamas Bowl, and No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy will meet in the Cure Bowl.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Complex

Jackson State Football Players Defend Deion Sanders’ Move to Colorado Amid Backlash

The internet was set ablaze last week when Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was announced as the new head coach at the University of Colorado. After leading Jackson State to a 26-5 record including back-to-back SWAC titles over the past three seasons in addition to landing top-tier talent including the No. 1-ranked player in high school Travis Hunter, it seemed as if Coach Prime was building not only an HBCU powerhouse, but a college football powerhouse. That all came to an abrupt end when the Colorado Buffaloes announced him as the 28th head coach in their program last Saturday night.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

USC football offers Southeastern Louisiana cornerback transfer A'Zyrian Alexander

USC football continued the defensive push in the NCAA Transfer Portal with an offer to FCS transfer and Southeastern Louisiana cornerback A'Zyrian Alexander on Thursday. Alexander is the second official cornerback offer out of the portal for the Trojans, joining Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson. He's also picked up offers from Marshall, Houston, Georgia State University, West Virginia, Tulane and Louisiana Tech. Alexander, who also goes by Zy, has two years of eligibility remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA

