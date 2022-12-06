Read full article on original website
anonymous
3d ago
Those 4 and 5 star players are getting tired of sitting on the bench for 2 or 3 years, thats why they're moving on.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Football World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Recruiting Admission
Before he became a college football legend, Tua Tagovailoa was a five-star prospect with offers from the most iconic programs in the country. But he recently made a surprise admission about how his recruiting could have gone. In a recent interview, Tua revealed that he initially thought that he would...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment
The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job
Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
McGill-Toolen head football coach steps down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The head football coach of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile will step down from his position, according to the school’s athletic director. Athletic director Bill Griffin announced in a Friday morning email that school president Bry Shields said Norman Joseph will step down from his role as head coach of […]
Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcers Decision
With the bowl season set to begin next week, ESPN has unveiled its commentator teams for all 40 postseason games. The bowl season will kick off next Friday with two games. Miami (OH) and UAB will square off in the Bahamas Bowl, and No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy will meet in the Cure Bowl.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Watch: Deion Branch, Louisville Players Talk Coaching Change, Preview Fenway Bowl
The Cardinals lost then gained a head coach in less than a week, and still have a bowl game to prepare for.
Ole Miss overwhelms turnover-prone Valparaiso
Matthew Murrell scored 17 points to lead six double-figure scorers as Ole Miss made sure there would be no repeat
Complex
Jackson State Football Players Defend Deion Sanders’ Move to Colorado Amid Backlash
The internet was set ablaze last week when Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was announced as the new head coach at the University of Colorado. After leading Jackson State to a 26-5 record including back-to-back SWAC titles over the past three seasons in addition to landing top-tier talent including the No. 1-ranked player in high school Travis Hunter, it seemed as if Coach Prime was building not only an HBCU powerhouse, but a college football powerhouse. That all came to an abrupt end when the Colorado Buffaloes announced him as the 28th head coach in their program last Saturday night.
2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony: Schedule, TV channel, finalists, all-time winners
The end of the college football season makes it officially award season, and there's none more prestigious that the Heisman Trophy. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he wasn't included in the list of finalists this year, meaning we won't have a shot at ...
Tennessee Tech claims home court win over Alabama AM
Tennessee Tech gave Alabama A&M their seventh consecutive loss in an action packed at Eblen Center on Saturday afternoon The post Tennessee Tech claims home court win over Alabama A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
USC football offers Southeastern Louisiana cornerback transfer A'Zyrian Alexander
USC football continued the defensive push in the NCAA Transfer Portal with an offer to FCS transfer and Southeastern Louisiana cornerback A'Zyrian Alexander on Thursday. Alexander is the second official cornerback offer out of the portal for the Trojans, joining Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson. He's also picked up offers from Marshall, Houston, Georgia State University, West Virginia, Tulane and Louisiana Tech. Alexander, who also goes by Zy, has two years of eligibility remaining.
Former BYU edge rusher Logan Fano has decided on his new school
A 4-star recruit out of Timpview High School, Logan Fano announced Wednesday night that he is transferring to the University of Utah
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
No. 19 UCLA rolls past Denver
Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 to help No. 19 UCLA extend its winning streak
Auburn basketball lands four-star center Peyton Marshall
Marshall, a 6-foot-11, 310-pound center, chose the Tigers over several Power Six programs.
Montgomery Catholic teammates Caleb McCreary and Luke Harkless commit to Troy football
Montgomery Catholic junior quarterback Caleb McCreary and senior wide receiver Luke Harkless formed one of the best passing connections in Alabama high school football this season. While that connection is over for now, it will only be on pause for one year as McCreary and Harkless both announced their commitments...
Comments / 7