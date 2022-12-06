DEDHAM — Heavy rain and low visibility led to a head-on collision on the Main Road in Dedham the evening of Dec. 7, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputy Kamren Jennings said the driver of an eastbound car became disoriented by oncoming headlights and unknowingly crossed the centerline. The car was driving the wrong way in the westbound passing lane and collided with a westbound pickup truck, Jennings said. The operator of the truck swerved to try to avoid hitting the car but they still collided, Jennings said.

