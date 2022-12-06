Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Castine Crash Claims Lives, Injures 3 MMA Students
CASTINE – A single vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. Saturday on the Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine has claimed multiple lives and injured others, according to Maine State Police Spokesman Shannon Moss. “The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle was traveling south on Rt....
Ellsworth American
Heavy rain leads to head-on collision in Dedham
DEDHAM — Heavy rain and low visibility led to a head-on collision on the Main Road in Dedham the evening of Dec. 7, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputy Kamren Jennings said the driver of an eastbound car became disoriented by oncoming headlights and unknowingly crossed the centerline. The car was driving the wrong way in the westbound passing lane and collided with a westbound pickup truck, Jennings said. The operator of the truck swerved to try to avoid hitting the car but they still collided, Jennings said.
