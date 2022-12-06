Several Ducks were honored with postseason Pac-12 awards
The Pac-12 announced its postseason awards and the Oregon Ducks football team is well represented.
Oregon’s offensive line had two all-conference first-team performers and the Duck secondary had one representative.
Besides the first team, the second team and honorable mentions were full of Ducks. One thing is for sure though. The quarterback position was a beast. Oregon’s Bo Nix received just an honorable mention after the season he had.
But it would be tough to argue that Nix was snubbed. That’s how good the Pac-12 quarterbacks were this season in 2022. USC’s Caleb Williams (first team) and Washington Michael Penix, Jr. (second team) beat out Nix and it’s possible all three come back for 2023. Williams was the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Jonathan Smith (Oregon State) and Kalen DeBoer (Washington) shared the Coach of the Year honors.
Here are all the Oregon Ducks who were honored by the Pac-12.
OL Alex Forsyth - First Team
OL T.J. Bass - First Team
CB Christian Gonzalez - First Team
WR Troy Franklin - Second Team
DL Brandon Dorlus - Second Team
LB Noah Sewell - Second Team
OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu - Honorable Mention
WR Chase Cota - Honorable Mention
TE Terrance Ferguson - Honorable Mention
RB Bucky Irving - Honorable Mention
LB D.J. Johnson - Honorable Mention
K Camden Lewis - Honorable Mention
QB Bo Nix - Honorable Mention
OL Ryan Walk - Honorable Mention
DB Bennett Williams - Honorable Mention
