Several Ducks were honored with postseason Pac-12 awards

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ve3R2_0jZc8zFp00

The Pac-12 announced its postseason awards and the Oregon Ducks football team is well represented.

Oregon’s offensive line had two all-conference first-team performers and the Duck secondary had one representative.

Besides the first team, the second team and honorable mentions were full of Ducks. One thing is for sure though. The quarterback position was a beast. Oregon’s Bo Nix received just an honorable mention after the season he had.

But it would be tough to argue that Nix was snubbed. That’s how good the Pac-12 quarterbacks were this season in 2022. USC’s Caleb Williams (first team) and Washington Michael Penix, Jr. (second team) beat out Nix and it’s possible all three come back for 2023. Williams was the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Jonathan Smith (Oregon State) and Kalen DeBoer (Washington) shared the Coach of the Year honors.

Here are all the Oregon Ducks who were honored by the Pac-12.

OL Alex Forsyth - First Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAEo4_0jZc8zFp00 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OL T.J. Bass - First Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2is2_0jZc8zFp00 AP Photo/Young Kwak

CB Christian Gonzalez - First Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUbtn_0jZc8zFp00 Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

WR Troy Franklin - Second Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2TST_0jZc8zFp00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

DL Brandon Dorlus - Second Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThDRI_0jZc8zFp00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

LB Noah Sewell - Second Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZOAA_0jZc8zFp00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1l7b_0jZc8zFp00 AP Photo/Young Kwak

WR Chase Cota - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GzLE_0jZc8zFp00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

TE Terrance Ferguson - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAAkm_0jZc8zFp00 Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

RB Bucky Irving - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJpPS_0jZc8zFp00 Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB D.J. Johnson - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJuCz_0jZc8zFp00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

K Camden Lewis - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVTXk_0jZc8zFp00 Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

QB Bo Nix - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9MYc_0jZc8zFp00 Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

OL Ryan Walk - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlyS8_0jZc8zFp00 AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

DB Bennett Williams - Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXsyv_0jZc8zFp00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

