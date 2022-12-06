Read full article on original website
Related
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia girls down Red Level in tournament opener
Andalusia overcame an early deficit and fought back for a 53-41 win over Red Level in the first girls’ game of Richard Robertson’s 56th Annual Andalusia Christmas Tournament Thursday. The Lady Tigers built a 6-2 lead in the first period until Kamari Gay began a 9-0 run with...
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs erase early tournament deficit to knock off Bobcats
Andalusia roared back from a double-digit deficit for an intense 71-61 win over Opp as the first day of Richard Robertson’s 56th Annual Andalusia Christmas Tournament ended late Thursday night. The Bobcats seized momentum early with a 9-2 lead and padded the margin to 15-4. JaKanye Mount led the...
wdhn.com
Gamecocks name new head football coach
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — New Brockton High School has named Jason Barnett as its new head football coach. Barnett takes over the Gamecocks’ program with 23 years of coaching experience under his belt. He spent the last five at Citronelle, playing in Classes 5A and 6A. He...
Andalusia Star News
Feagin Allen Sweatt
Feagin Allen Sweatt, born on Oct. 3, 1936, departed this life on Dec. 7, 2022, at age 86 at Mizell Memorial Hospital. Born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Allen E. Sweatt and Eva Chesser Sweatt of Red Level, Feagin was a graduate of Red Level High School in 1954.
Andalusia Star News
Opp’s Covington Charm Boutique named Emerging Business of Year
Opp’s Covington Charm Boutique was recognized as the Gold Emerging Small Business of the Year by the Business Council of Alabama and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. Award announcements and presentations were made when finalists assembled at a ceremony held in conjunction with the partnership’s annual meeting...
elba-clipper.com
Elba High’s Aimee Senn named Coffee County Good Citizen
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution John Coffee Chapter held its annual Good Citizen’s Reception recently to honor the Good Citizens selected from seniors attending the Coffee County and Geneva County High Schools. Aimee Elizabeth Senn from Elba High School was designated as the Good Citizen from...
Andalusia Star News
Ira McGoley
Mr. Ira McGoley, 66, of Andalusia passed away Dec. 4, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be held Monday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m., at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. A gathering for friends and family will be held Monday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Keahey Funeral Home. Left...
Andalusia Star News
Rickey DeWayne Fletcher
Mr. Rickey DeWayne Fletcher, 68, of Andalusia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Vitas Health Care in Panama City, Florida. Funeral services for Mr. Fletcher will be Monday, Dec. 12, at Foreman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5:30...
Troy Messenger
Troy Pediatric Clinic holds groundbreaking
The groundbreaking for the new Troy Pediatric Clinic was held with a special ceremony in Troy on Thursday, Dec. 8. The pediatric clinic will begin construction soon on the corner of John H. Witherington Drive across from the First Cahawba Bank. The clinic will be the newest satellite clinic of the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, which boasts locations in Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula, Ozark and, soon, Troy. The Troy Pediatric Clinic is expected to open in the Summer of 2023.
altoday.com
Conservation department seeks public fishing lake managers in Geneva and Lee Counties
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced this week that it is currently accepting applications for both the lake manager positions at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs and the Lee County Public Fishing Lake near Opelika.
Andalusia Star News
Cynthia Nan Hutcheson Taylor
Cynthia Nan Hutcheson Taylor, age 71, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, surrounded by her husband, family, and generations of love. Cynthia was born in Florala on Nov. 7, 1951. She met her high school sweetheart and husband of 51 years, Johnny Taylor, at Florala High School. After graduating, she attended the Mastin School of Nursing (now the University of South Alabama School of Nursing) and would spend the rest of her life taking care of others. Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, Ben Faye Hutcheson, and mother, Mary Nan Johnson (Murry Johnson).
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
wtvy.com
Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama
Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Crestview crash: FHP
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man from Crestview died after a car crash on Stillwell Blvd. near Monterrey Rd. Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release two people in a truck were northbound around 4 a.m. when they left the roadway and struck the tree line. A 32-year-old man was injured […]
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
Andalusia Star News
All In Credit Union provides donations to veteran programs
All In Credit Union recently made two donations totaling $10,000 for veteran causes. All In made a $5,000 donation to the Fort Rucker Emergency Food Assistance Program, which provides short-term food assistance for service members, retirees and family members who are experiencing unexpected financial hardship throughout the year. “While this...
Man, woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck in southwest Alabama, authorities say
A man and a woman were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck early Friday morning in southwest Alabama, authorities said Monday. Jewell W. Smith, 57, of Brewton, died when the 2009 Ford Escape she was driving was hit from behind by a 2015 International tractor-trailer around 1:35 a.m. Friday on I-65 near the 63-mile marker, about 14 miles northeast of Atmore in Escambia County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.
Alabama sheriff’s election challenged: Did voters go straight-ticket or deface Democratic logo?
A Republican candidate for sheriff in south Alabama filed a lawsuit this week challenging the two-vote victory declared for the incumbent, a Democrat. And the issue seems to come down to just a few ballots and how to interpret a few pen marks — whether they were straight ticket votes or just scribbles or defacement of the Alabama Democratic party logo.
Comments / 0