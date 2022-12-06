Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared his top three MCU films this week. CinePOP talked to the Kang the Conqueror actor about what he's liked best from the MCU so far. Interestingly, the Creed III star had to start at the beginning. As he tried to get those rankings together, Majors began, "The first Iron Man is probably the best... ok, I can do top three. Black Panther, one." From there, he would add Avengers: Endgame to round out the rankings. So, the movie that directly paved the way for his stint in the franchise and two massive crowd-pleasers. The Ant-Man sequel villain isn't really tipping his hand with those choices. All three are up there somewhere for a lot of MCU fans. (Although the first Iron Man seems almost quaint in some areas and a little bit of a weird fit this far into the Marvel Studios project.) Hopefully, Quantumania can add itself to this list.

5 HOURS AGO