Wednesday: Watch Lady Gaga Pay Tribute Jenny Ortega's Amazing Dance Scene
Lady Gaga had to pay homage to Jenny Ortega's amazing dance sequence from Wednesday. Tons of Netflix fans have been watching online creators try their hand at the viral dance trend. If you've been on TikTok anytime in the past week, you've probably seen at least one rendition fly across your screen. The black and white treatment of this 17-second video from Gaga is nothing short of stunning. There's a whole makeup routine and hair that had to go into it. But once she gets that blazer out and fixes her shirt, it's gametime. As you would expect, social media users are absolutely elated that the "Born This Way" singer would hop on the trend so quickly.
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
Certified Fresh Aubrey Plaza Crime Movie Debuts on Netflix
Though Netflix has spent the first part of the month adding their own original content, the streamer has finally added a major acquisition, bringing in the hit Aubrey Plaza-starring movie Emily the Criminal. Released by Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions, the crime thriller is now available for streaming on the platform and comes to subscribers as a much lauded hit. After premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the film has quickly become one of the highest rated movies of the year and currently holds a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" distinction and over 178 total reviews.
Netflix Releases Wednesday Blooper Reel
If you've been enjoying Wednesday on Netflix, then you'll probably appreciate a compilation of several bloopers featuring Jenna Ortega. Wednesday is a spinoff of the fan-favorite The Addams Family franchise and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. After getting kicked out of her public high school for defending her brother from a group of bullies, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, where her parents first met. She quickly gets involved in a murder mystery that she tries to solve. A lot happens throughout the course of the eight-episode first season, so of course there are some hilarious bloopers to check out.
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Wicked Movie Adds Michelle Yeoh
The casting announcements for Wicked keep coming, and the highly-anticipated musical movie is shaping up to be pretty epic. Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited film was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. It's also been reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is playing Fiyero, Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard, and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater is taking on the role of Boq. After the news of Slater's casting was announced yesterday, many Broadway fans were eager to find out who would be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Today, the casting has been revealed, and it's definitely a pleasant surprise.
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.
James Gunn Calls Superman “Huge Priority,” Debunks Speculation About His Feelings Toward Henry Cavill
James Gunn is taking a fond look back at a classic cinematic take on Superman while simultaneously helping to map out the storied superhero’s path. The new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios took to Twitter on Saturday to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner’s Superman. The seminal comic book film, which hit theaters Dec. 10, 1978, went on to earn three Oscar nominations and marked Christopher Reeve’s star-making turn in the title role. More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Says DC Plan Will "Build Upon What Has Worked" and "Rectify What Has Not"Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not...
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
Man of Steel 2: Status of Henry Cavill Sequel Reportedly Revealed Amid DC Studios Changes
The live-action DC landscape has evolved quite a lot in recent years, and there have been more and more projects that fans have wanted to see along the way. One pretty popular suggestion has been another Henry Cavill-led Superman movie, and the anticipation surrounding that only grew after Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, but conflicting rumors have only made fans uncertain if this rumored new Superman film will happen. A new report from Deadline hints at the reality of the situation, and where the film may or may not fit within James Gunn and Peter Safran's future DC Studios plans.
Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Shares Emotional Chris Hemsworth Tribute At Award Show
Tom Hiddleston had some kind words for Chris Hemsworth at the 2022 AACTA Awards. The Thor: Love and Thunder star was accepting the Trailblazer Award, and who better to help bestow the honor than his on-screen brother. Recently, after Hemsworth's health was reported on after he discovered he had genes that would make him more likely to have Alzheimers at some point, fans began to rally around the Marvel star. His charming demeanor and healthy perspective on work/life balance don't hurt either. So, it's just nice to hear Hiddleston come out and support his friend. Even when they haven't worked together in the MCU for a couple of years now. Clearly, they still care a great deal about each other outside of their costumes. Check out what he had to say down below!
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Losing It Over Rollisi's Surprise Wedding
Tonight's fall finale of Law & Order: SVU kicked off with a truly memorable moment for long-time fans of the show, which was a surprise wedding! Tonight is the final episode for Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins, and while the episode will be bittersweet, it did at least start off with some great news. After Carisi (Peter Scanavino) called Olivia (Mariska Hargitay), Fin (Ice-T), and Velasco (Octavio Pisano) to a room at the courthouse, he revealed that it was for a wedding, and Rollins would come out in a wedding dress. With the judge there as well Rollisi was officially married, and fans quickly started losing it at one of their favorite TV couples finally tying the knot.
Attack on Titan Creator Outs the Biggest Request He Made of the Anime
Attack on Titan's anime run will be officially coming to an end with the final part of the final season next year, but with the manga ending some time ago, the original creator behind it all opened up about the biggest request he had made for the anime adaptation. Series creator Hajime Isayama officially ended the manga's run last year, and notably made some changes to the final moments a bit after the manga's final chapter hit shelves. One can imagine that it's been a period of reflection for the creator as the anime is ending too.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wins Quiet Box Office Weekend Ahead of Avatar 2 Debut
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remains in the top spot at the box office during a slow weekend ahead of next week's Avatar: The Way of Water debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted with a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, beginning with the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, which set a new November opening weekend record. In its fifth weekend, the film will earn an estimated $11 million, bringing its domestic box office total to $409.7 million. Critics and fans both praised Marvel's Black Panther sequel. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU." ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine awarded Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a 5-out-of-5 score in his film review:
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Marvel's Jonathan Majors Reveals His Favorite MCU Movies
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared his top three MCU films this week. CinePOP talked to the Kang the Conqueror actor about what he's liked best from the MCU so far. Interestingly, the Creed III star had to start at the beginning. As he tried to get those rankings together, Majors began, "The first Iron Man is probably the best... ok, I can do top three. Black Panther, one." From there, he would add Avengers: Endgame to round out the rankings. So, the movie that directly paved the way for his stint in the franchise and two massive crowd-pleasers. The Ant-Man sequel villain isn't really tipping his hand with those choices. All three are up there somewhere for a lot of MCU fans. (Although the first Iron Man seems almost quaint in some areas and a little bit of a weird fit this far into the Marvel Studios project.) Hopefully, Quantumania can add itself to this list.
Jackass Star Bam Margera Reportedly Hospitalized, Put on Ventilator
Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly been hospitalized and put on a ventilator. TMZ shared news that the Viva La Bam star had a severe case of pneumonia and COVID-19 to boot. In San Diego, he's being treated in a local ICU, but is in stable condition. Over the past year, Bam has been in and out of rehab facilities as he tries to change his life. Recently, he completed a one-year treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. One of those stints inside a facility led to some of his current troubles as he struggled to stay sober. Fans will remember that he missed his part in Jackass 4, which saddened a lot of viewers. However, his former cast mates only wanted what was best for the extreme sports star.
