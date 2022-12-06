ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley police advocate for treating some repeat offenders, not arresting them

Arresting and rearresting the same suspects over and over just isn’t working in Glendale or many other Valley cities.

Misdemeanor incident reports in the West Valley’s biggest city rose almost 7%, or by almost 900 reports, from 2020 to 2021. GPD further reports that of the 5,900 misdemeanor arrests in 2021, almost 600 offenders were arrested more than once, including 91 who committed three or more misdemeanor offenses.

Police say repeat offenders account for 25% of all misdemeanor arrests.

“I talked with several (officers) that said they would arrest somebody and a week later they were arresting the same person all over again,” Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said a few days after going on a Saturday night ride-along with officers this past October. “There’s a point where arresting is not working, and you need to start working with the people to try and fix the problem.”

In one extreme case during 2021, Glendale police officers arrested one suspect nine separate times in a little over three months. Two of those arrests of the female suspect came on consecutive days. In another instance, two arrests came within three days of each other.

In almost every police report on the extreme repeat offender, officers consistently noted the suspect showed significant signs of mental instability. Her crimes ranged from trespassing to petty theft (the value of one stolen item was less than $2), but in two of the arrests witnesses saw her with a knife.

To combat the ongoing trend, the Glendale Police Department is looking to implement a Misdemeanor Repeat Offender Program to reduce recidivism for certain misdemeanor crimes, and thereby reduce the number of complaints and calls for service.

The nearby Peoria Police Department implemented its MROP six years ago. The program’s goal is to have the police, courts, prosecutor’s office and a case manager work together to “fix the reason” why a repeat offender is committing crimes, says PPD Detective Tomoki Scheideman.

“We do this by providing help for substance abuse, getting subjects reconnected with their clinics if they have one for mental health issues, if they don’t have one then get them connected to a mental health provider,” Scheideman explained. “Sometimes the subjects have both a substance abuse issue and a mental health component, also known as ‘co-occurring.’ If this is the case then we try to get them to a place that is equipped to handle both.”

Findings on the Peoria Police’s MROP shows the city had about a 75% success rate in reducing recidivism, says Scheideman. He notes that number could include suspects who left the city and didn’t return or were in jail for a period of time in addition to those who actually engaged with the program and used resources that were made available.

“We had two individuals who we contacted a number of times over a two-year period trying to get them help,” Scheideman said. “Every time they refused. It took that last time for us to arrest them for breaking the law and have a plea agreement in place to force them into treatment. They both went to Phoenix Rescue Mission and worked their program. They both graduated the program and went on to having their own place, seeing their kids again, etc. Now, the success stories are few and far between but they are there.”

The key to the program’s success, says Jennifer Rock, attorney manager for the Maricopa County Public Defender’s office, are the program resources themselves.

“If implemented, (the programs) need to have specific benefits to the defendants for successful completion, and sufficient financial support and resources to meaningfully provide assistance,” Rock said. “Without that support, these programs can cause more harm than good, because the person does not get the support they need, and then is ultimately treated more harshly in the future for having failed to ‘take advantage’ of the opportunity.”

Rock’s office handles many cases in a therapeutic context as both diversion cases or post adjudication therapeutic courts.

“In response to mental health specifically, there are many models of community engagement that allow the police to take someone to a mental health facility for evaluation instead of arresting them,” Rock explained. “If the person is engaging in low level criminal behavior but presents as clearly mentally ill, that is the preferred method and more effective method for addressing the problem.”

The Law Enforcement Action Partnership, founded by five police officers in 2002, is a nonprofit made up of police, prosecutors, judges and corrections officials advocating for criminal justice and drug policy reforms. Their position is the correctional system is simply not equipped to treat, rehabilitate or otherwise mitigate substance use disorder as a whole.

“Treat humans like humans and treat substance use disorder like a disorder,” the partnership wrote in a 2021 letter to the U.S. Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking. “Far too often, low-level drug offenders wind up caught in our criminal justice system rather than receiving the treatment they need. This overburdens our courts, jails, and prisons, costing taxpayers billions of dollars and increasing rates of recidivism.”

A Glendale Police Department spokesman says its city’s initiative is expected begin toward the end of the first quarter of 2023 as the department continues to work on the program’s logistics before it’s re-introduced to the city council for approval.

