Georgia State

Jadon Perlotte, 2025 5-star linebacker, previews Thursday decision

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

While many college football programs around the country are putting a bow on their 2023 recruiting classes this month, one of the nation's top 2025 prospects is ready to come off the board.

Buford (Georgia) sophomore Jadon Perlotte, the nation's No. 32 overall prospect and No. 4 linebacker, has set a commitment date for Thursday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and is down to a final five of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon:

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete previewed each of his finalists with SBLive Sports.

Alabama : "Alabama is legendary. Nick Saban has built a legacy there. Who wouldn't want to play for a legend?"

Clemson : "Clemson is very similar to my high school. The position is called 'star.' Their position is covering, walking down on the ball, playing in the box and that relates to my high school. I feel like I'd have a good transition from high school to college football playing at Clemson."

Georgia : "That's 'Linebacker U.' They put everybody in the league, and they are all top first-round picks. They are probably going to be great for the next 10 years, and Kirby (Smart) is building something great."

Ohio State : "Coach (Jim) Knowles, he loves sending pressure. And I love blitzing off the ball - blitzing A gap, B gap. I sat in meetings with him the last time I was up there, and really explained to me about the whole Ohio State culture. They are building NIL brands. All of that is going to be good for the future. And I really paid attention to all of that."

Oregon : "Me and coach (Dan) Lanning go way back to when he was at Georgia. He went through a camp with me and talked to me. There were a couple of commits there, but he gave me a lot of time and spent a lot of time with me. I was surprised. That was back then when I had no offers. He talked to me and said, 'I like how you are and I'm going to stay in touch with you.' He's been watching me ever since."

Perlotte is set to be the third highest-rated 2025 prospect to commit nationally and the top linebacker to. come off the board.

Sophomore season highlights

