Post Register
Public assistance requested in Meridian theft
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are asking for publics help in identifying suspects in a theft case. On November 6, 2022, at 2:15 pm, suspect one (1) entered Lowe's located at 305 W Overland Rd, Meridian from a Jeep driven by suspect two (2). Suspect one (1) filled a cart with various items and proceeded to exit the building, failing to pay for any of the items in the cart.
Post Register
Police: Nampa Man Arrested for 2021 homicide
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Dec. 3, Nampa Police Detectives were notified that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento of Nampa was arrested by the Douglas Arizona Police Department on an outstanding Nampa warrant for 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Kidnapping and Felony Destruction of Evidence. These charges are from a homicide...
Post Register
Caldwell Police asking for information on adult who approached teen, offered ride
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell Police Department is asking the community for information about a man who repeatedly offered to give a teen a ride. The incident happened at 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday at Cleveland Blvd between Happy Day and Homedale Rd in Caldwell. A teen was walking...
KIVI-TV
Michael Vaughan investigation continues, no additional evidence found in recent search of nearby yard
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police in Fruitland continue investigating the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan who was last seen July 27, 2021. Most recently, investigators searched the backyard of the home next door to where they believed Vaughan's remains to be buried but found no additional evidence. "Ground-penetrating radar and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Police Make Contact with Two Individuals Wanted for Questioning in Regard to Abduction of Michael Joseph Vaughan
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says investigators have been in contact with the two individuals needed for questioning in regard to the disappearance of now six-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. In the recent weeks, investigators have zero'd in on a residence at 1102 Redwing St after receiving credible information that Michael's...
Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
KIVI-TV
Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display. In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great...
Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
Boise Mayor Lacks Significant Credibility To Investigate Police
The relationship between Mayor McLean and Boise Police is becoming a dangerous quagmire. The mayor and city council have approved funding a lawyer from the east coast to investigate one retired police captain for alleged racist comments. The mayor would rather pay $500,000 to a lawyer who was part of the Iran Contra prosecution team than use the resources of the Ada County Prosecutor, The Idaho Attorney General, or an affordable local independent counsel.
Records shed light on what led to the City of Boise suspending its Office of Police Accountability director
BOISE, Idaho — An email sent by the Boise Police Union leadership to its members on Dec. 2 said the BPD Union received a phone call from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's Chief of Staff, Courtney Washburn, alleging that Office of Police Accountability (OPA) Director Jesus Jara was watching live body camera footage of police officers.
Post Register
Boise Rescue Mission has one more week to collect donations
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Rescue Mission needs your help, there is only one week left to collect 600 teen gifts that will be distributed at banquets next week. Consider donating any of the following gifts so that teens can experience the Christmas they deserve:. - Gift cards or...
KTVB
I-84 now open after crash in Baker County caused closure
BAKER CITY, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open, after they were closed from Pendleton to Ontario, Oregon, due to a truck crash near Huntington, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday. The crash occurred near milepost 335, which is 11 miles west of Huntington,...
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
Post Register
Report: Former BPD captains file human rights complaints
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — BoiseDev reports two former Boise Police captains have filed complaints against the City of Boise with the Idaho Human Rights Commission. According to BoiseDev, the two former captains are Matt Bryngelson and Tom Fleming. CBS2 filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city...
Post Register
Multiple Districts calling a snow day
While the Treasure Valley received less snow than predicted, multiple school districts across Idaho and Oregon are calling in snow days. The Basin School District received around 6-8 inches in Idaho City and more in the subdivisions. The roads are too hazardous to drive so a snow day was called.
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
KTVB
Nampa man in jail after shooting at a Kuna party
Victor Muro was arrested and charged with felony eluding and grand theft. Police expect him to face more charges.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
KTVB
New trial date set in Vallow-Daybell case
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Another new trial date is set for Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, the eastern Idaho couple charged with multiple counts of murder and conspiracy in the deaths of Vallow's children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell. The couple...
Post Register
Ex-Idaho cop tied to white supremacy alleges discrimination
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A retired longtime police captain whose ties to a white supremacist group have prompted an in-depth investigation of potential racism at the Boise Police Department filed a discrimination complaint against the city in November. Matthew Bryngelson, who oversaw the patrol division and retired in August,...
