One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
Wisconsin rolling COVID case average rises above 1,000
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases rose back above 1,000 as doctors continued to express concerns about hospital capacity amid a "tripledemic" of COVID, RSV and the flu. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,266 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average rose to 1,001.
'Tripledemic' continues to fill hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. At Bellin Health in Green Bay, officials are reporting about a 20% increase in demand for emergency department services above normal conditions.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More people continue to get boosters; cases down
MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 booster receipt has surpassed 16% in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services' weekly update shows 16.2% of state residents have received a booster. There were 50,121 total vaccine doses administered in the state the week of Nov. 27. Meanwhile, new cases declined for the second...
Wisconsin's rising scientists look to discover new antibiotics amid global 'crisis'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Science students from across Wisconsin are looking to slow down the world's "antibiotic crisis." As bacteria mutate over time, they gain resistance to the antibiotics that are supposed to kill them. With this, the world is running out of effective antibiotics, so students have been looking to discover new ones through the Tiny Earth curriculum.
Where's our Wisconsin snow?
(WLUK) -- You may feel like we have not been seeing as much snow for this time of the season as normal, and you'd be right. On average, we would have seen snow accumulate up to about 5.8 inches in our area by now. We’ve only seen three inches, almost half of the normal.
Evers sets dates for State of the State, budget addresses
MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers has announced the dates for his State of the State and budget addresses. Evers plans to deliver his annual State of the State address at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the state Capitol. The two-year budget process kicks off with the unveiling of Evers'...
UWGB's largest fall graduating class to hear from 2 Wisconsin leaders for graduation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay's largest fall graduating class will hear from two Wisconsin leaders to inspire them as they cross the stage. Students graduating from associate, undergraduate and graduate programs will hear from Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and former Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton on Dec. 17.
Wisconsin's recent drop in gas prices near the top in the U.S.
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin is among the nation's leaders in falling gas prices, according to GasBuddy. Analyst Patrick De Haan said Wednesday that Wisconsin's 85-cent-per-gallon drop from a month earlier was the largest in the U.S. Over a six-month stretch, only Illinois topped Wisconsin's $1.97 decline. Wisconsin was fourth in the...
Wisconsin Republicans stress TikTok security concerns, call on Evers to delete account
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Texas and Maryland are the latest states to address cybersecurity risks on the social media platform TikTok; the GOP governors have banned the use of the app on state devices. Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are also looking to do the same. U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher is calling on...
California man charged with 11 financial crimes related to former Wisc. law firm
(WLUK) -- A California man is facing charges for financial crimes associated with a Wisconsin law firm. Matthew Browndorf, 52, is charged with 11 financial crimes associated with a Brookfield firm formerly known as BP Peterman. Browndorf owned and operated a holding company, Plutos Sama, through which he owned subsidiary...
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 pills of fentanyl, largest in unit's history
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Lake Winnebago drug unit has recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in its history. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group's Drug Unit as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 54,000 pills of suspected fentanyl Wednesday. This is roughly 12 pounds of fentanyl, worth at least $500,000.
Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
Police: Man arrested in gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a Shell gas station employee in White Oak, Maryland. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers...
Shawano County man accused of strangling woman, ordered to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – Michael Ingold was ordered Thursday to stand trial for allegedly strangling a woman. Ingold was bound over for trial after an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday. His arraignment on first-degree intentional homicide is scheduled for Jan. 18. According to the criminal complaint, Ingold called...
