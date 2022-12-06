ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
Wisconsin rolling COVID case average rises above 1,000

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases rose back above 1,000 as doctors continued to express concerns about hospital capacity amid a "tripledemic" of COVID, RSV and the flu. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,266 new cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average rose to 1,001.
'Tripledemic' continues to fill hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Hospital beds are filling up across the nation and right here in Northeast Wisconsin; RSV, COVID-19 and the Flu are all having an impact. At Bellin Health in Green Bay, officials are reporting about a 20% increase in demand for emergency department services above normal conditions.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More people continue to get boosters; cases down

MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 booster receipt has surpassed 16% in Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services' weekly update shows 16.2% of state residents have received a booster. There were 50,121 total vaccine doses administered in the state the week of Nov. 27. Meanwhile, new cases declined for the second...
Wisconsin's rising scientists look to discover new antibiotics amid global 'crisis'

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Science students from across Wisconsin are looking to slow down the world's "antibiotic crisis." As bacteria mutate over time, they gain resistance to the antibiotics that are supposed to kill them. With this, the world is running out of effective antibiotics, so students have been looking to discover new ones through the Tiny Earth curriculum.
Where's our Wisconsin snow?

(WLUK) -- You may feel like we have not been seeing as much snow for this time of the season as normal, and you'd be right. On average, we would have seen snow accumulate up to about 5.8 inches in our area by now. We’ve only seen three inches, almost half of the normal.
Evers sets dates for State of the State, budget addresses

MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers has announced the dates for his State of the State and budget addresses. Evers plans to deliver his annual State of the State address at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the state Capitol. The two-year budget process kicks off with the unveiling of Evers'...
Wisconsin's recent drop in gas prices near the top in the U.S.

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin is among the nation's leaders in falling gas prices, according to GasBuddy. Analyst Patrick De Haan said Wednesday that Wisconsin's 85-cent-per-gallon drop from a month earlier was the largest in the U.S. Over a six-month stretch, only Illinois topped Wisconsin's $1.97 decline. Wisconsin was fourth in the...
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 pills of fentanyl, largest in unit's history

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Lake Winnebago drug unit has recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in its history. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group's Drug Unit as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 54,000 pills of suspected fentanyl Wednesday. This is roughly 12 pounds of fentanyl, worth at least $500,000.
Baby in Washington state murder-suicide dies from gunshot injuries, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — A baby who was shot by his father in a murder-suicide died from his injuries Friday morning, authorities in Washington state said. This is difficult to even type into an update. The 6-month-old infant succumbed to his injuries, received from this incident, early this morning," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "We were told that his mother, who remains in the hospital, and family were able to be with him."
Shawano County man accused of strangling woman, ordered to stand trial

SHAWANO (WLUK) – Michael Ingold was ordered Thursday to stand trial for allegedly strangling a woman. Ingold was bound over for trial after an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday. His arraignment on first-degree intentional homicide is scheduled for Jan. 18. According to the criminal complaint, Ingold called...
