BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An approaching storm could stir the air just enough on Thursday that we see a little more sunshine in the afternoon following the morning low clouds and fog. But, any sunshine will quickly transition to increasing clouds as an active storm track will usher in periods of snow starting tomorrow night and it will continue through Friday morning, Please note the Winter Weather Advisory above. This first storm will bring about 1-3” of snow to the Treasure Valley. There could be a little more snow in the foothills. By midday Friday, the mountains could easily see up to 8” of new snow. The Friday morning commute should be slippery.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO