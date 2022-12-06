Read full article on original website
Multiple Districts calling a snow day
While the Treasure Valley received less snow than predicted, multiple school districts across Idaho and Oregon are calling in snow days. The Basin School District received around 6-8 inches in Idaho City and more in the subdivisions. The roads are too hazardous to drive so a snow day was called.
UPDATE: I-84 reopens in eastern Oregon
EASTERN OREGON, Idaho (CBS2) — I-84 has reopened in eastern Oregon. Drivers should still expect winter driving conditions. The eastbound and westbound lanes had been closed between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound was also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit 374 in Ontario and Exit 302 in Baker City due to no safe truck parking in Baker City or La Grande.
Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin
BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
Road conditions very slick due to rain/snow mixture this morning
BOISE, Idaho — Snowfall is lighter than previously predicted in the Treasure Valley this morning. However, the morning commute will still be very slick and slushy. Drive slow, be cautious and leave plenty of room for cars ahead of you when out on the roads this morning. With temperatures...
More snow headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An approaching storm could stir the air just enough on Thursday that we see a little more sunshine in the afternoon following the morning low clouds and fog. But, any sunshine will quickly transition to increasing clouds as an active storm track will usher in periods of snow starting tomorrow night and it will continue through Friday morning, Please note the Winter Weather Advisory above. This first storm will bring about 1-3” of snow to the Treasure Valley. There could be a little more snow in the foothills. By midday Friday, the mountains could easily see up to 8” of new snow. The Friday morning commute should be slippery.
I-84 eastbound lanes reopen in Eastern Oregon
UPDATE 3: I-84 eastbound lanes are now open in eastern Oregon. OR 245 and Or 204 are also open. Travelers should expect and be prepared for winter conditions. UPDATE 2: I-84 eastbound lanes are now closed at Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) due to the truck crash blocking all lanes near milepost 335, 11 miles West of Huntington.
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Oregon hospitals surpass capacity issues seen during COVID-19 pandemic surges
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon’s hospitals have reached capacity levels that were not seen even during the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare workers handle a surge in patients with RSV, flu and coronavirus, state health officials said. On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown issued a State of Emergency over the...
No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan keeps raising the bar with each game in his first season with UConn. The 7-foot-2 center had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61 on Saturday.
