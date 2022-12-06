Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
Police investigating bank robbery in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Friday evening bank robbery in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to United Bank off Orleans Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. According to Charleston PD, received a report of an individual entering the bank and passing a note to an employee demanding money. […]
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
WJCL
WATCH: Lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile – or some help getting in the holiday spirit – look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say...
abcnews4.com
Derailed freight train blocks entire road on McMillan Ave, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a freight train derailed, blocking the entire road on McMillan Avenue before the entrance to the Navy Base on Saturday morning. NCPD said the tracks where the incident took place are owned by Palmetto Railways. Police encourage you to plan...
live5news.com
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. The armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Scott Todd, from...
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
abcnews4.com
Two men arrested after murder on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Two men were arrested in connection to a Nov. 15 murder at Northridge Plaza on Hilton Head Island. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office were called to Northridge Plaza, at 435 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head Island for a man-down call on Nov. 15.
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh appears in Colleton County courtroom for pre-trial hearing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh and his defense team are in Walterboro for a motions hearing ahead of the murder trial scheduled for January. Watch in the media player below, on Facebook or on Twitter.
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: Vulnerable adult injured in hit-and-run after escape from state-run facility
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman with intellectual disabilities in the care of the state is now recovering after she was hit by a car, late at night on a Summerville road. Now, her family is asking how that was even possible in the first place. It was sometime between...
abcnews4.com
Free movie night with goodies at Hampton park Saturday: CPD Community Outreach Team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Community Outreach Team is hosting a movie night at Hampton Park Saturday night. Family and friends can arrive at 30 Mary Murray Drive by 5:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, s'mores, and popcorn will be provided.
abcnews4.com
Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
live5news.com
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 23rd annual Survivors of Homicide Candlelight Vigil was held at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Friday evening by honoring families affected by violence. “We light this candle to begin this service,” Spike Coleman, pastor of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, said. Remembering those lost to violence. “This event brings together survivors of […]
WIS-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
live5news.com
Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
live5news.com
N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
