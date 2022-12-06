ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

abcnews4.com

5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating bank robbery in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Friday evening bank robbery in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to United Bank off Orleans Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. According to Charleston PD, received a report of an individual entering the bank and passing a note to an employee demanding money.    […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. The armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Scott Todd, from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Two men arrested after murder on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Two men were arrested in connection to a Nov. 15 murder at Northridge Plaza on Hilton Head Island. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office were called to Northridge Plaza, at 435 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head Island for a man-down call on Nov. 15.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Holiday candlelight vigil held for survivors of homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 23rd annual Survivors of Homicide Candlelight Vigil was held at Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church Friday evening by honoring families affected by violence. “We light this candle to begin this service,” Spike Coleman, pastor of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, said. Remembering those lost to violence. “This event brings together survivors of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston nonprofit to raise money to help single moms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Raising Up the Lowcountry”, a foundation based in Charleston, gathered to talk about ways to help and support working single moms Friday night. The nonprofit’s founder Frances Scott, U.S. Senator Tim Scott’s mother, understands the struggle of being a single mom because she raised Scott and his brother.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

