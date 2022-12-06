ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist experiencing homelessness testifies at congressional hearing on affordable housing

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
 3 days ago
VIDEO: Activist experiencing homelessness testifies at congressional hearing on affordable housing Finding an affordable place to live remains a major challenge in Central Florida and across the country. (Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau/WFTV)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Finding an affordable place to live remains a major challenge in Central Florida and across the country.

Expats say higher interest rates are just one part of the problem as there’s also a shortage of nearly two million housing units in the United States.

Now, congressional lawmakers are taking a closer look at some of the barriers people are facing, and potential solutions to these problems.

Margaret Eaddy is a fair housing activist who says her family was evicted from their home when they came up $150 short on their rent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Eaddy says they’re living in their car alongside other families.

“It hurts so bad to see moms and dads out there with their kids,” Eaddy testified during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on affordable housing and inflation.

Eaddy described for committee members how her family can’t afford the deposit for an apartment, and the income requirements are often too high.

Experts say Eaddy isn’t alone as the housing crisis has only gotten worse during the pandemic.

Some Democrats want to increase targeted investments for affordable housing. Republicans, on the other hand, believe current regulations are getting in the way of new construction and need to change.

For people experiencing homelessness, like Eaddy, any kind of support would make a difference.

“To feel like we’re human again, because when we’re out here being homeless, it’s like everything is stripped away from us,” Eaddy testified. “We see no end to it.”

Some experts suggest offering more tax breaks and grants could help increase the supply of affordable units over the next few years.

