Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
8 great Las Vegas valley thrift stores to shop for bargains, hidden treasures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — My mother-in-law was a champion thrift-store shopper. No longer with us, her daughter is the new champ. From knickknacks to Depression-era glassware to designer clothing and handbags. Two of the most important women in my life could hunt down these items. The valley has several...
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard offering wagon rides, visits with Santa in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will open for two weekends this month for holiday-themed events. According to Gilcrease, the orchard will feature wagon rides and photos with Santa this weekend and next. The orchard...
KRQE News 13
Starting the new year with a bang: This Las Vegas hotel was imploded on New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hacienda’s demise was turned into a New Year’s Eve event when it was imploded on Dec. 31, 1996. The fireworks show countdown and implosion took place just before 9 p.m. to coincide with the East Coast celebration and was broadcast live on the Fox network. It was an event that attracted thousands of people who were already in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
news3lv.com
Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy reporting outage near Eastern, Bonanza
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,900 customers are without power Thursday evening according to NV Energy. The outage is reportedly near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road and began just before 4 p.m. In a post to social media, the Neon Museum said it’s been affected by the outage....
8newsnow.com
Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting
Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley apartment Friday morning and attempting to steal an AR-15 during a private party gun sale, according to police. Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast …. Two men are dead after going to a northeast valley...
Fox5 KVVU
Candy Cane House benefitting HopeLink of Southern Nevada returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Victors Cardenas and his husband Joey Cardona will showcase their private residence as the “Candy Cane House,” a holiday-themed walk-through event in Henderson. The holiday experience is free to the community, but the couple is strongly encouraging donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and their mission to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.
retailbrew.com
Why is Vegas becoming a luxury fashion hotspot?
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas—unless it’s a luxury shopping splurge. The city has seen several luxury store openings over the past few years that, in true Las Vegas fashion, are only getting bigger and flashier by the moment. Diptyque, for instance, last month became the latest...
Las Vegas residents enjoy opening day of the winter season at Lee Canyon Resort
On Wednesday, Lee Canyon celebrated the start of the winter season. However, the resort anticipates a large storm this weekend that will bring them a lot of the real stuff.
Fox5 KVVU
NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip. Shortage of hospital cribs, pediatric beds in Southern Nevada as RSV cases climb. A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop.
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Jonas family bring Nellie's Southern Kitchen to Las Vegas
Kevin Jonas Sr. and his wife, Denise, exuded a great amount of pride earlier this year when they walked invited media members through their labor of love on the Las Vegas Strip: Nellie’s Southern Kitchen. It’s a tribute to his late grandmother and the great-grandmother of mega-famous trio The Jonas Brothers, and every detail in this location has been carefully thought out to pay homage to both Nellie (who’s pictured on a large mural as you enter through the enormous doors) and Belmont, N.C., where Kevin grew up.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino
STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pharmacies face cold and flu medicine shortages
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip. Shortage of hospital cribs, pediatric beds in Southern Nevada as RSV cases climb. NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized. A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder...
electrek.co
A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
Fox5 KVVU
10 Las Vegas restaurants make OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - OpenTable has once again revealed its annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America. This year, 10 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were ranked among the best in the country, according to the list. OpenTable says that in order to determine its list,...
Fox5 KVVU
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Shortage of hospital cribs, pediatric beds in Southern Nevada as RSV cases climb. NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized. A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder City to talk about concerns as the water levels continue to drop. Las...
Las Vegas Strip Resort, Iconic Attraction Closing, Beloved Show Survives
Nothing lasts forever in Las Vegas. In many cases, when a brand disappears from the Las Vegas Strip, its time has passed. But some beloved events, shows, attractions, and even casinos die before their time. Perhaps people shed a few tears when Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report dropped...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
Fox5 KVVU
How Clark County pet store ban impacts Las Vegas-area breeders
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County voted Tuesday to ban pet store sales of most animals across the county. Pet stores have one year to sell the animals until they have to stop. The decision has created a whirlwind of emotions for some in the pet industry, including pet...
Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas
A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
Comments / 0