Henderson, NV

KRQE News 13

Starting the new year with a bang: This Las Vegas hotel was imploded on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hacienda’s demise was turned into a New Year’s Eve event when it was imploded on Dec. 31, 1996. The fireworks show countdown and implosion took place just before 9 p.m. to coincide with the East Coast celebration and was broadcast live on the Fox network. It was an event that attracted thousands of people who were already in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy reporting outage near Eastern, Bonanza

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 1,900 customers are without power Thursday evening according to NV Energy. The outage is reportedly near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road and began just before 4 p.m. In a post to social media, the Neon Museum said it’s been affected by the outage....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Candy Cane House benefitting HopeLink of Southern Nevada returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Victors Cardenas and his husband Joey Cardona will showcase their private residence as the “Candy Cane House,” a holiday-themed walk-through event in Henderson. The holiday experience is free to the community, but the couple is strongly encouraging donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and their mission to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.
HENDERSON, NV
retailbrew.com

Why is Vegas becoming a luxury fashion hotspot?

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas—unless it’s a luxury shopping splurge. The city has seen several luxury store openings over the past few years that, in true Las Vegas fashion, are only getting bigger and flashier by the moment. Diptyque, for instance, last month became the latest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Jonas family bring Nellie's Southern Kitchen to Las Vegas

Kevin Jonas Sr. and his wife, Denise, exuded a great amount of pride earlier this year when they walked invited media members through their labor of love on the Las Vegas Strip: Nellie’s Southern Kitchen. It’s a tribute to his late grandmother and the great-grandmother of mega-famous trio The Jonas Brothers, and every detail in this location has been carefully thought out to pay homage to both Nellie (who’s pictured on a large mural as you enter through the enormous doors) and Belmont, N.C., where Kevin grew up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino

STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pharmacies face cold and flu medicine shortages

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip. Shortage of hospital cribs, pediatric beds in Southern Nevada as RSV cases climb. NDOW says mountain lion captured in northwest Las Vegas Valley was euthanized. A public forum brought dozens of people out Wednesday afternoon in Boulder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
electrek.co

A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas

A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

10 Las Vegas restaurants make OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - OpenTable has once again revealed its annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America. This year, 10 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were ranked among the best in the country, according to the list. OpenTable says that in order to determine its list,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle

Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
LAS VEGAS, NV

