Polk Jail report – Friday, December 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 9, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 9, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Showcases Reserve Deputy for Participating in the 2023 Police Unity Tour
Calhoun Journal, AL – The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office shared through their facebook page that reserve Deputy Ken Hickman (far left in the large pic) is participating in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s 2023 Police Unity Tour. Over the last several days, Deputy Hickman has bicycled to all nine Alabama law enforcement agencies that […]
weisradio.com
$1 Million Dollar Bond Set For Collinsville Man
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
gradickcommunications.com
Haralson County’s Janco Scares Alleged Meth Pushers To Surrender
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at around 7:51 PM, Sgt. McAdams initiated a traffic stop on a Ford truck at the intersection of Lipham and Laundry Street in Tallapoosa GA. During the traffic stop, the male driver was found to have a warrant and Sgt. McAdams asked him to step out of the vehicle. The male attempted to drive off, but the vehicle stalled so the driver and passenger started to get out of the vehicle to flee on foot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Carroll County man sentenced to 30 years for meth trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth. Garrett Justin Wood was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 400 grams, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.
WDEF
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
WAAY-TV
Coroner IDs victim in DeKalb County death investigation; sheriff says foul play suspected
fox5atlanta.com
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $1 million for Collinsville man who allegedly shot, killed his mother
A Collinsville man is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center with bond set at $1 million after he allegedly shot and killed his mother in Collinsville. Bruce Lee Jones, 41, is charged with the murder of 62-year-old Sandra Jelks of Collinsville. Jelks was found in the living room of her home about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Police searching for alleged child abductor in Attalla
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of her shopping cart and placed the child into his cart. The mother immediately […]
ABC 33/40 News
18-wheeler driver involved in Centre wreck claimed medical issue, blacked out before crash
The driver of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer that pinned a car against the Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center claimed to have experienced a medical issue and blacked out before crashing, according to Randy Mayorga, Chief Investigator with the Centre Police Department. "It is strongly believed after speaking with the driver...
December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Piedmont Police Stats for November 1st thru 30th, 2022
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
wrganews.com
Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
