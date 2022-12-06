ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Hundreds of mysterious rabbit signs pop up around Florida city

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of metal cut-out rabbit signs are taking over downtown Fort Myers and no one knows how they got there.

The signs are hanging from light poles along streets in downtown Fort Myers. Each sign is tagged and numbered.

NBC affiliate WBBH reported that the signs are definitely capturing people’s attention.

“I’m going to keep walking and now I’ll look for them,” one person told the news station.

“Somebody is making a point of something, obviously, so it’s worth investigating,” another person said.

Many are wondering who put up the signs. An NBC 2 employee said he was eating on First Street the day after Thanksgiving when he saw a man walking around town on stilts hanging metal rabbits on poles.

The Fort Myers Police Department told WBBH that it is looking into why the signs were put up. Officers said they don’t have any complaints and city leaders said they will ultimately take them down.

Since they are not a threat, the city is in no hurry to remove them.

