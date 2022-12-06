Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
Project Lokjaw Drives Under Its Own Power: Episode 242 of The Truck Show Podcast
Ryan Kibbe from Kibbetech returns to talk heavy-duty truck upgrades, TRX parts, and what Lightning needs to do to get his hands on some billet lower arms. Lightning shares his travel tips, and the guys go off the reservation with several well-intended and questionably accurate rants. Also, hear the Banks Lokjaw project driving under its own power at the Duramax plant.
MotorTrend Magazine
We Just Bought a Ford F-150 Lightning
For a huge swath of Americans, their first experience with an electric vehicle won't be behind the wheel of a Tesla, Rivian, or even a Ford Mustang Mach-E. It'll be with the battery-powered version of America's bestselling vehicle: the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. And the Lightning has inspired...
MotorTrend Magazine
Building a Custom Rollcage on Troy Ladd's No-Frills 1931 Ford Model A Coupe
Troy Ladd, owner of Hollywood Hot Rods in Burbank, California, decided to build himself a hot rod, but not the hot rod you'd expect from this two-time winner of the America's Most Beautiful Roadster Award. This is not something over-the-top. No, this would be a simple, no-frills driver that could be drag raced occasionally.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
MotorTrend Magazine
Editor Rob Kinnan Talks About 75 Years of HOT ROD Magazine
Being the editor of HOT ROD has changed a lot in the 75 years since Robert E. Petersen and Robert Lindsay published the first issue out of the offices of the Tailwaggers Dog Club. Then again, in many ways it hasn't changed at all. The editor's core responsibilities, then and now, boil down to planning future stories (though now we substitute "content" for "stories"), working with the staff to execute current stories/content, and taking the heat when the readers, management, or accounting (or all the above) don't like something. There are staffers to manage and advertisers to appease. Events to plan. Stories to write. Cars to build. Cars to drive. And while doing all that, the editor is supposed to have a finger on the pulse of automotive performance, to ensure trends are covered or, better yet, set.
MotorTrend Magazine
Big Brake Upgrade: If You’ve Added Weight to Your 4x4, This Is for You
Everything we add to our 4x4s makes them heavier. Armor, winches, rooftop tents—they all add weight. Big tires and wheels add even more weight, and although the improved ground clearance and off-road capability are welcome, they come at the expense of acceleration and braking. Lower gears can help offset the acceleration issues, but many 'wheelers fail to address the decreased braking. One solution, albeit an extreme one, is to upgrade the axles to larger units with lower gearing and larger brakes to account for the larger tires. This can be an expensive proposition, though, and can add even more weight to your rig. In the case of our 2006 Toyota Tundra, we weren't looking to reinvent the wheel, just to slow it down. Enter Powerbrake, the South African brake manufacturer with a long history in rally raid events like the Dakar Rally.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM Announces Massive Plan for EV Chargers In Rural Communities
There's already been plenty of discussion around the infrastructure limitations and concerns regarding the adoption of electric vehicles. Can the grid handle all that energy drain? Are there enough chargers along my road trip route to get me where I want to go? If I don't live in a city with lots of charging options, how will I recharge? Well, that last issue is being addressed directly by a new plan from General Motors and Flo to install up to 40,000 new chargers in rural communities (and other areas underserved by charging infrastructure) across the U.S. and Canada.
Twitter is relaunching its Twitter Blue subscription service Monday after a disastrous launch last month
Twitter Blue got off to a rough start last month and had to be suspended after trolls used the service to impersonate celebrities and companies.
MotorTrend Magazine
13 Stranded Strangers Drive Overnight Together in Real-Life “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles”
Imagine this, you're trying to get out of Orlando Florida because you have to make it to a court case in the morning. Or, you need to get your daughter to her dream college for a campus tour. Or maybe, you need to help a friend move to Mexico? Now imagine that you are absolutely stuck at the airport because your flight has been delayed and there is nothing the airline can do for you. That is exactly the situation that thirteen strangers found themselves in recently, until a bright idea and a rented GM 15-passenger van saved the day.
MotorTrend Magazine
Recall Issued as Your Jeep Wrangler 4xe Might Shut Off Without Warning
As a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is supposed to let its engine shut down when it's not needed. While that can turn off when you're not always expecting it, it shouldn't happen randomly. Thanks to an error that's occurring in the powertrain and transmission control systems, Jeep has had to issue a recall due to the engine shutting down when it's not supposed to, but that recall doesn't contain a finalized fix yet.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a 6-71 Roots Blower? 406-Inch Small-Block Chevy
Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.
MotorTrend Magazine
Putting a Japanese Touring Car Touch on Acura’s Newest Integra
Extremely low, almost tucking its large frame wheels, a stripped and caged cabin, and flashy livery with a pronounced rear wing—these were the loosely-stated guidelines presented to the experienced team at Evasive Motorsports once this 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec was dropped off at their new facility in Cerritos, California.
MotorTrend Magazine
This Is the Toyota C-HR's Final Model Year In the U.S.
Earlier this week, Toyota unveiled the new C-HR Prologue concept, pictured below, which was confirmed to preview the next-generation C-HR. But not for here. Instead, it was only confirmed for the European market. Toyota has confirmed to MotorTrend that is true for Europe—adding that it won't be for America. Instead, the current C-HR (pictured at top) will be phased out of the U.S. and Canadian markets following the 2022 model year in favor of the brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross and Toyota RAV4 SUVs. No replacement is due.
MotorTrend Magazine
Leak Confirms 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray AWD Hybrid
Earlier this year, GM caught the world's attention with a hint of the first-ever all-wheel drive Chevrolet Corvette, which many people speculated would become the first-ever Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car when it actually made it to production. It would seem that speculation is correct, as an online configurator seemingly showing the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid AWD leaked, and likely way before the automaker was prepared for the world to see, confirming a few details about the electrified Vette.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hankook Dynapro XT Off-Road Tire Review
It feels to us that the days of running aggressive mud tires on daily driven vehicles might just be over. Though great for the trail, these tires are often noisy, heavy, and don't come with the best road manners. But what is a person to do if they still want and need a tire that's more aggressive than the typical all-terrain or all-season? Thankfully, we've seen a pivot from the tire industry lately, as nearly all the major manufacturers now offer an intermediate off-road tire that provides excellent off-road traction while retaining the ride quality and wear warranty of an all-terrain.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition First Test: Unnecessary Upgrade?
Have we mentioned we like the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla? Because we really, really like the GR Corolla. Truth be told, though, the plain-jane, entry-level Core model suits us just fine. So where does that leave the one-year-only Circuit Edition tested here?. To catch you up, the Circuit Edition is...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Donkervoort F22 First Look: Old School Setup With a New Flair
Tiny Dutch automaker Donkervoort started in 1978 building modified versions of Colin Chapman's iconic Lotus Seven sports car, each successive model over the years gaining more power and more performance, with chassis mods to match. The 2023 Donkervoort F22, the company's first car designed entirely in-house, hews to Chapman's mantra of light weight and simplicity, but dials the power and performance all the way up to eleven.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Subaru WRX Prices Increase Across the Board
We have good news and bad news. The good news is, we can finally talk about the 2023 Subaru WRX pricing. The bad news is, like most things this year, it costs more than last year's Subaru WRX. Each of the WRX's four trim levels see price increase of a little over $1,000 apiece. The base 2023 Subaru WRX with a six-speed transmission now starts at $31,625.
MotorTrend Magazine
1991 Osprey Land Rover Defender 90 First Test Review: Iconoclastic Fantastic
The Land Rover Defender was England's response to the American army jeep that helped liberate the U.K. This no-nonsense, hose-out tool was designed, built, and worked like a hammer. Now that it's been around for nearly as long as America's venerable army jeep, the aftermarket can't resist gilding these ditch lilies with ferocious Yankee V-8 power, diamond-stitched hides, and pile carpeting that will never face a sheep-dung-crusted Wellington boot. Is this corruption of an icon's original mission warranted? Does the resulting product work? We mounted our test gear to find out.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hidden Tire Damage: What Your Tires Can Tell You About Their Health
Vehicle safety is enhanced by strong crash structures, airbags, sensors, and more—but when it comes to your safety while traveling in a car, the tires are among the most important features. They not only provide the traction as you accelerate, brake, and steer, but they're also the first thing to take the blow of bumps, dips, ruts, and holes in the road. All well before any of your car's suspension even begins to react. Nearly as crucial, tires also impact the efficiency of your vehicle, how it rides, and just how noisy it is while rolling. All of these factors mean that, besides your tires being far more important than you probably realize, they can also play a crucial role in the feedback loop between you and your car. There might be signs of tire-related problems you're unaware of, but these could help direct your tire maintenance even before a trip to the shop for total replacement is required.
Comments / 0