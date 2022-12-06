ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces multiple charges for threatening ‘mass violence’ at Charlotte daycare

By Derek Dellinger
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For more than a week, there’s been a mood in neighborhoods along Beatties Ford Road that people can not quite shake after two incidents near Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

PREVIOUS | Man arrested in attempted murder of park ranger, threatening ‘mass violence’ at Charlotte daycare: CMPD

On Nov. 27, a Mecklenburg County park ranger was shot in the leg at Friendship Sportsplex, an area owned by the church but operated by the county.

On Monday, a rock was thrown into the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center with a message that included what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police describe as hate speech.

But it appears that the man accused in both incidents lived near both crime scenes. Queen City News tracked down the address for Tyson Corpening, the man now facing charges in both cases.

“When I looked out the window, I think I saw two SWAT tanks, and I saw police cars lined up and down the street,” said neighbor Tanisha Fant.

CMPD conducted the operation Monday night with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s assistance.

Corpening, a convicted felon, faces a list of charges related to each case.

Tyson Lee Corpening (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Jail)

For the park shooting, he faces a charge of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

For the rock-throwing incident, he faces two counts of ethnic intimidation, property damage, and the threat of mass violence on educational property.

State records indicate a small list of charges for Corpening dating back to the early 2000s, but a background check also found charges out of Florida.

