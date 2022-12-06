Read full article on original website
Suspect in 2019 on-camera Eastside Charleston murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shannon Johnson, the man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man after an argument on Hanover Street in 2019, was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday following a four-day murder trial, according to Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. A jury found...
Suspects charged with attempted murder, witness tampering in Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12/9): Suspect fired 'at least' 47 shots after following murder witness home: Moncks Corner PD. Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner in November, town officials announced on Thursday. On Nov. 10, officers responded to Johnny Reb...
3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
'We must work together': Student charged after bringing gun to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile is facing charges after bringing an unloaded gun to Summerville High School on Thursday, officials say. Two school resource officers and a district security staff member were notified that a student was armed on campus, responded, and located the juvenile, according to a Summerville Police Department spokesperson.
Two men arrested after murder on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Two men were arrested in connection to a Nov. 15 murder at Northridge Plaza on Hilton Head Island. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office were called to Northridge Plaza, at 435 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head Island for a man-down call on Nov. 15.
Police arrest suspect accused of robbing bank in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Truist Bank on Highway 17. The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 2, when police say Scott Tunis walked into the bank claiming what he was holding was a bomb and demanded money. Scott...
Deputies investigating Woodside Manor shooting that left one injured, CCSO says
CHARLESTON CO, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting in the Ladson area that left a man with minor injuries on Wednesday. Deputies said the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at 4516 Nestwood St., where a man said he was standing outside and then felt pain in his left foot.
Information needed in deadly Kingstree-area shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting in November that left one person dead in the Kingstree area of the county. On Nov. 13, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
Alex Murdaugh appears in Colleton County courtroom for pre-trial hearing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh and his defense team are in Walterboro for a motions hearing ahead of the murder trial scheduled for January. Watch in the media player below, on Facebook or on Twitter.
Man accused of 2020 shootings near North Charleston mobile home park in custody
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the week-long spree of violence he allegedly unleashed on a community in North Charleston more than two years ago, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, is being held without bond...
Derailed freight train blocks entire road on McMillan Ave, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a freight train derailed, blocking the entire road on McMillan Avenue before the entrance to the Navy Base on Saturday morning. NCPD said the tracks where the incident took place are owned by Palmetto Railways. Police encourage you to plan...
Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Savannah Hwy in Ravenel
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Savannah Highway in Ravenel Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a man on a motorcycle was traveling north in the median...
SC State President makes statement; says wooden rifle caused temporary campus lockdown
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — SC State University President Alexander Conyers addressed the media Thursday after the school went into lockdown for just over 2 hours earlier that day. Earlier Thursday, the University received reports that a man possibly with a gun was seen roaming the campus, prompting the school...
Georgetown men arrested with heroin, meth, crack cocaine during traffic stop, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgetown Police Department. At 2:17 p.m., officers pulled over a suspicious-looking gray SUV on Fraser Street driven by 55-year-old Hoyt Jeffery Scott High of Georgetown, police say. It appeared that Hoyt was fighting with his front-seat passenger, 51-year-old Georgetown resident David Callie Birt Jr.
5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
All lanes closed on Ashley Phosphate Road for 3-car crash; Police, EMS on scene
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road involving three vehicles. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., North Charleston Fire Department tweeted that all lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed. Police and EMS are...
Survivor of Smoaks house explosion's recovery going 'incredibly well,' family says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — "Dad, you're still here, and we are going to make it through this." That's the only way to describe Israel Jenkins's survival. The 76-year-old man walked away with injuries after his home in Colleton County exploded Monday night. His recovery continues, but his children...
