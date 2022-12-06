ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

abcnews4.com

3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Two men arrested after murder on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Two men were arrested in connection to a Nov. 15 murder at Northridge Plaza on Hilton Head Island. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office were called to Northridge Plaza, at 435 William Hilton Parkway, on Hilton Head Island for a man-down call on Nov. 15.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Police arrest suspect accused of robbing bank in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Truist Bank on Highway 17. The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 2, when police say Scott Tunis walked into the bank claiming what he was holding was a bomb and demanded money. Scott...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Information needed in deadly Kingstree-area shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a shooting in November that left one person dead in the Kingstree area of the county. On Nov. 13, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Meeting Street was closed at Market Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday evening just before 8:20 p.m. Police were at the scene and investigating the circumstances of the collision. The status of the pedestrian was not immediately released.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Savannah Hwy in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:10 p.m.): One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on Savannah Highway in Ravenel Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say a man on a motorcycle was traveling north in the median...
RAVENEL, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown men arrested with heroin, meth, crack cocaine during traffic stop, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgetown Police Department. At 2:17 p.m., officers pulled over a suspicious-looking gray SUV on Fraser Street driven by 55-year-old Hoyt Jeffery Scott High of Georgetown, police say. It appeared that Hoyt was fighting with his front-seat passenger, 51-year-old Georgetown resident David Callie Birt Jr.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

