Missouri State

Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
K2 Radio

Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion

Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
Outsider.com

Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO

A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Male Lion Stealthily Ambush Sleeping Hyenas

When you live in the wild, you must learn to sleep with one eye open. At the very least, you need a partner to stand watch. In this case, two sleeping hyenas in Kruger National Park did not protect themselves very well as they rested. The video starts with the...
Whiskey Riff

Unsuspecting Moose Steps Directly Over Top Of A Quiet Bow Hunter

That’s the best advice you can get when hunting. It’s amazing what silence can do for you out there when all other factors are on your side, too. Typically, scent is the dead giveaway. Most people know how to be quiet, but masking your scent may be a more difficult task. These animals are able to smell our weird scents from a good distance a lot of the time. But, sometimes, everything seems to work a person favor, whether it’s the wind or a scent killer.
a-z-animals.com

Could an Unarmed Human Beat a Grizzly Bear?

Humans that live in highly populated cities and suburban areas have gotten used to being at the top of the food chain. The same can’t be said about people that live in areas where grizzly bears are regularly sighted. They know that these bears pose a significant threat to them. It’s worth asking, could an unarmed human beat a grizzly bear if they didn’t have access to a weapon or shelter?
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter

Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
