Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage Of Lone Wolf Trying To Take Down A Moose
Size matters… but not to a wolf it doesn’t. This fella was working on some awesome drone footage of Northern Ontario, Canada, when he spotted this moose standing belly deep in the water. But when he went in for a closer look, he got way more than he...
Wyoming Fisherman Stumbles Upon Grizzly Bear Chasing Down A Helpless Cow
Talk about a good meal for a wild animal. I imagine that an animal likes a good grain fed cow just as much as we like a grain fed deer. It’s hard to beat the taste of some good meat that ate well throughout its whole life. Not to...
Wyoming Family Shocked When Moose Sheds Antler: “Is He Supposed To Lose It?”
There’s just something about watching a monster bull moose shed his antlers that never fails to impress. Like most antlered creatures, the males grow and shed their racks each year, leaving behind prized possessions for shed antler hunters, who descend into the forests after the rut looking for treasures left behind.
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion
Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
Alabama Bowhunter Bags Extremely Rare Red Stag: “Looked Like A Darn Moose”
An Alabama teen bagged a red stag. No I’m not talking about the whiskey, I’m talking about the deer species that’s only indigenous to Europe, and parts of Iran and Asia, and northern Africa. In Alabama, typically the only deer you see roaming the woods are your...
WATCH: Photographer Unleashes Bear Spray on Black Bear Getting Too Close for Comfort
In this viral video posted on YouTube, a wildland firefighter and nature photographer named Curtis Matishwyn was forced to use bear spray on a black bear getting a little too close for comfort. The entire video is over three minutes long, but the posted clip captures the last minute of...
Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO
A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.
Idaho Mountain Lion Goes Full Send From The Top Of A Tree, Sticks The Landing Perfectly
I guess even wild cats land on their feet all the time. It makes sense a wild cat would be better at landing on their feet than most given that mountain lions love using trees to their advantage and would be prepared to fall a little farther than most creatures.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Male Lion Stealthily Ambush Sleeping Hyenas
When you live in the wild, you must learn to sleep with one eye open. At the very least, you need a partner to stand watch. In this case, two sleeping hyenas in Kruger National Park did not protect themselves very well as they rested. The video starts with the...
All White Grizzly Bear Spotted Wandering Along In Canadian Rockies
That’s all I really have to say about this one. Grizzly bears are one of the most majestic animals in the world when they are completely average for their species. Their fur is an amazing brown and their size makes them just a gorgeous animal. These bears are at...
Bear Attacks Fawn While Cubs (And Horrified Colorado Mom) Watch From Above
This ain’t Disney and that deer ain’t Bambi. We’ve said it time and time again, but nature is unforgiving. Everything needs to eat and sometimes that means the animal you want to see alive… gets eaten first. But hell, it’s the same for people… someone had...
Unsuspecting Moose Steps Directly Over Top Of A Quiet Bow Hunter
That’s the best advice you can get when hunting. It’s amazing what silence can do for you out there when all other factors are on your side, too. Typically, scent is the dead giveaway. Most people know how to be quiet, but masking your scent may be a more difficult task. These animals are able to smell our weird scents from a good distance a lot of the time. But, sometimes, everything seems to work a person favor, whether it’s the wind or a scent killer.
Mountain Lion Struggles With A Big Ol ’Colorado Buck
That’s a couple of tough and determined animals. Nature is an unforgiving place. Everything needs to eat, and half the animals need to eat meat. It’s a harsh reality for a lot of folks, but it’s the way it is. But, there’s something about taking out a...
Elk Fights To Protect Her Calf Against A Young Bear In Arizona
Nature is one cruel beast. The young, the old, and the weak are the least protected and most likely to get into a life threatening situation. In a world where all animals fight for each meal they get, the easier it comes the better it is. Each year elk give...
a-z-animals.com
Could an Unarmed Human Beat a Grizzly Bear?
Humans that live in highly populated cities and suburban areas have gotten used to being at the top of the food chain. The same can’t be said about people that live in areas where grizzly bears are regularly sighted. They know that these bears pose a significant threat to them. It’s worth asking, could an unarmed human beat a grizzly bear if they didn’t have access to a weapon or shelter?
Detroit Popeyes shuts down after DoorDash driver video shows cockroaches on food order
A Detroit Popeyes restaurant was forced to close after a DoorDash driver posted video of a cockroach infestation at the location.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter
Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
Big Ol’ Majestic White Bull Moose Crosses Road In Front Of Canadian Driver
Just seeing a white moose alone is super rare, but then to add in the fact this particular one is an absolute smasher bull just makes it all the better… and more rare. For your average outdoorsman, something like this is generally a true once-in-a-lifetime experience, a story that you would tell forever.
