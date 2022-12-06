ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
TUCSON, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
freightwaves.com

Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years

Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
DENISON, IA
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.

