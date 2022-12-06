Read full article on original website
NBA power rankings: Surging Pelicans, Grizzlies, Nets on the rise; Pacers, 76ers fall
Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans vie for No. 1 in latest NBA power rankings; Los Angeles Lakers still struggling.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following 69-59 Win Over Yale
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke following the No. 16 Wildcats' 69-59 win over the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena. Calipari touched on the talent Yale carried into Rupp, the dominance of Oscar Tshiebwe and more. The entire post-game press conference can be ...
Broncos-Chiefs sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday
Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Chiefs prop bets: 1. Patrick Mahomes under 273.5 yards, -115 Why it’s a good bet: The KC QB will still have a good game but I don't think he puts up big yards. 2. Travis Kelce over 74.5 yards, -115 ...
The Match 2022: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
It won't have the venom of Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods, but The Match featuring Woods, McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas should have stellar golf.
Saints Issue Statement on Alleged Fake Injury
The Saints issued a statement regarding the recent $550,000 fine handed down by the NFL regarding an alleged fake injury from Cam Jordan.
Where To Watch UFC 282: Start Time, Fight Card, UFC 282 Streaming Information
Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev collide in a light heavyweight championship bout at UFC 282! Currently the third ranked light heavyweight, Blachowicz enters tonight’s match for the vacant title at 29-9, last defeating Aleksandar Rakić in May of 2022 at a UFC on ESPN event. Ankalaev (18-1), the fourth ranked light heavyweight, walks into the octagon on a nine-fight winning streak, last losing to Paul Craig at a UFC Fight Night event in March of 2018. UFC 282 also features a hotly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon, a clash between...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Baker Mayfield Takes Over as Rams' QB Early Vs. Raiders
Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its...
Olivia Miles sets Irish triple-double mark, tops Merrimack
SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP) — Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday. Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished at 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in 28 minutes against the Warriors. The rebounding and assists matched career bests. “I come in every game saying I’m going to do X, Y and Z for the program,” Miles said. “When I start off well, when I control what I can control, I think it really helps our team. When I’m not playing great, it’s not like we don’t play great, but I’m trying to set the tone for my team. I feel like it’s my responsibility.” Miles passed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each notched a pair of triple-doubles during their careers.
