Decider.com

Where To Watch UFC 282: Start Time, Fight Card, UFC 282 Streaming Information

Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev collide in a light heavyweight championship bout at UFC 282! Currently the third ranked light heavyweight, Blachowicz enters tonight’s match for the vacant title at 29-9, last defeating Aleksandar Rakić in May of 2022 at a UFC on ESPN event. Ankalaev (18-1), the fourth ranked light heavyweight, walks into the octagon on a nine-fight winning streak, last losing to Paul Craig at a UFC Fight Night event in March of 2018. UFC 282 also features a hotly anticipated lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon, a clash between...
PARADISE, NV
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Baker Mayfield Takes Over as Rams' QB Early Vs. Raiders

Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its...
The Associated Press

Olivia Miles sets Irish triple-double mark, tops Merrimack

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP) — Olivia Miles became the first Notre Dame player with three career triple-doubles as the No. 5 Fighting Irish overwhelmed Merrimack 108-44 on Saturday. Miles, who last March became the first freshman, male or female, to record a triple-double in an NCAA Tournament game, finished at 13 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in 28 minutes against the Warriors. The rebounding and assists matched career bests. “I come in every game saying I’m going to do X, Y and Z for the program,” Miles said. “When I start off well, when I control what I can control, I think it really helps our team. When I’m not playing great, it’s not like we don’t play great, but I’m trying to set the tone for my team. I feel like it’s my responsibility.” Miles passed Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each notched a pair of triple-doubles during their careers.
SOUTH BEND, IN

