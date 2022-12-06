Deputies: Man arrested after robbing store near Holland at gunpoint
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after an armed robbery near Holland on Tuesday, deputies say.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. at Ryke’s Bakery, located in the 600 block of Chicago Drive near Waverly Road in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a man robbed the store at gunpoint and left with some cash.
A 25-year-old employee was in the store at the time, authorities say. She was not injured.
Detectives identified the suspect as a 60-year-old from Holland. Deputies tracked him down and arrested him near his home around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000, Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or mosotips.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0