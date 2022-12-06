Deputies: Man arrested after robbing store near Holland at gunpoint

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after an armed robbery near Holland on Tuesday, deputies say.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. at Ryke’s Bakery, located in the 600 block of Chicago Drive near Waverly Road in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a man robbed the store at gunpoint and left with some cash.

A 25-year-old employee was in the store at the time, authorities say. She was not injured.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 60-year-old from Holland. Deputies tracked him down and arrested him near his home around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000, Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or mosotips.com .

