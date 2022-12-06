ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Deputies: Man arrested after robbing store near Holland at gunpoint

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1e2g_0jZc5oFn00

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after an armed robbery near Holland on Tuesday, deputies say.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. at Ryke’s Bakery, located in the 600 block of Chicago Drive near Waverly Road in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a man robbed the store at gunpoint and left with some cash.

A 25-year-old employee was in the store at the time, authorities say. She was not injured.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 60-year-old from Holland. Deputies tracked him down and arrested him near his home around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000, Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or mosotips.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Man faces felony charges in armed robbery of Holland bakery

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect who allegedly robbed a Holland bakery at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Nearly seven hours after the robbery at Ryke's Bakery, deputies said they arrested Michael Ross, a 60-year-old man from Holland. The store had been robbed at gunpoint...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers from theft ring

MARSHALL, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police found about $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles and trailers from a theft ring on the southwest side of the state. On Tuesday, investigators searched a property in the 10000 block of Welburn Road in Cass County's Newberg Township and two properties in the 51000 block of Lang Road in St. Joseph County's Park Township. Both counties are on the Michigan-Indiana border.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy