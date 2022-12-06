Read full article on original website
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
NC housekeeper aims to mop up $2 million lottery prize with prize wheel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million. On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education […]
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
Cleveland County man has chance to spin the wheel for prize of $2 million
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old housekeeper will step up to a giant prize wheel, give it a spin, and see if it lands on a $2 million prize. Johnnie Bostic from Polkville could get the chance to win $2 million. The chance comes as part of the lottery's unique...
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
“Selling Charlotte” Showcases North Carolina Luxury Homes
I really enjoy all of the versions of the HGTV reality series “Selling” whatever the city might be. Now, “Selling Charlotte” showcases luxury lifestyles and homes in Charlotte. It always fascinated me to take a peek into the homes, lifestyles and real estate choices of these glitzy folks. There was “Million Dollar Listing” on Bravo. And, “Selling Sunset” created for Netflix. However, this series shares no affiliation with the Netflix spinoff “Selling Sunset.” According to Axios Charlotte, the network “American Dream TV” featured more than 60 other markets, and currently films in Charlotte. “Selling Charlotte” showcases real estate, neighborhoods and culture in and around the area. Some folks reported spotting the crews already in Uptown locales Saku and The Ivey’s Hotel.
North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park
As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
Charlotte Steakhouse Named Among The ‘Top 100 Restaurants’ In The Country
I am a meat and potatoes girl, a definite carnivore. So, if you want a good steak, come to this Charlotte steakhouse according to Open Table. A Charlotte steakhouse is named in the “Top 100 Restaurants” in the United States. Steak 48 in Charlotte is honored on Open...
The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here
2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
Firehouse Subs: Free sub with any purchase if you have the “name of the day”
We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day. Every morning, Firehouse will announce several first names on firehousesub.com/NameOfTheDay/ as well as on Facebook and Twitter. If one of...
Residents Of Historic Concord Hosts 2022 Holiday Tour Of Homes In Historic Concord
CONCORD, NC (News Release) – The Residents of Historic Concord will host its “Holiday Tour of Homes” taking place in Historic Concord and features exclusive tours of ten historic homes, two churches, and a business decked to the halls for the Christmas season!. The tour begins in...
Where Charlotte ranks among Realtor.com’s top housing markets
CHARLOTTE — On the heels of its 2023 forecast released at the end of November, Realtor.com is out with its ranking of the top housing markets for sales and price growth in 2023. Only one metro in the Carolinas cracked the top 10 — and it’s not Charlotte.
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in North Carolina.
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
‘Elf’ And ‘The Polar Express’ Return To North Carolina Movie Theaters
It has been a few years since Hollywood has given us a truly great Christmas movie, but two of the more recent holiday blockbusters are back in theaters this month. I think it’s reasonable to call Elf and The Polar Express modern Christmas classics. Both are getting limited runs at select Cinemark theaters, including some in North Carolina.
Kings Mountain casino found in violation of federal law; could face temporary closure
Located 30 minutes west of Charlotte, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened its sportsbook lounge, allowing sports betting on-site.
Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Charlotte restaurant owner, son found guilty in $1.7M COVID relief fraud case Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four […]
'Unfathomable': 5-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in Charlotte area backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte reports hundreds of firearms have been stolen in the Charlotte area. Many have been taken from vehicles during break-ins, and for one Huntersville family, a stolen gun was found too close to home. Imagine being in your backyard with your kids and your 5-year-old...
