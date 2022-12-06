ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Salisbury woman wins $1M Powerball prize

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Lisa Best found out her best shot at a Powerball lottery prize cost her only $2 at a gas station in November. The Salisbury mom picked up a Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz station in Troutman on Nov. 2. She was able to match five of the white ball numbers to win that day's $1 million drawing.
SALISBURY, NC
CBS 17

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
BESSEMER CITY, NC
kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

“Selling Charlotte” Showcases North Carolina Luxury Homes

I really enjoy all of the versions of the HGTV reality series “Selling” whatever the city might be. Now, “Selling Charlotte” showcases luxury lifestyles and homes in Charlotte. It always fascinated me to take a peek into the homes, lifestyles and real estate choices of these glitzy folks. There was “Million Dollar Listing” on Bravo. And, “Selling Sunset” created for Netflix. However, this series shares no affiliation with the Netflix spinoff “Selling Sunset.” According to Axios Charlotte, the network “American Dream TV” featured more than 60 other markets, and currently films in Charlotte. “Selling Charlotte” showcases real estate, neighborhoods and culture in and around the area. Some folks reported spotting the crews already in Uptown locales Saku and The Ivey’s Hotel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Opens Largest Skate Park

As parents, a lot of people say that there isn’t a lot for these kids to do other than play video games or be lazy by staying in the house and doing nothing. Well, the town of Mooresville had something to say about that as they officially opened a new $2.8 million skatepark facility on Saturday, December 3rd.
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
CONCORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 5

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 25 to Dec. 1:. Lowes Foods, deli/bakery, 14021 Boren St. – 94.5. Lowes Foods, produce, 14021 Boren St. – 99.5. Cheez Boss food truck – 99.5. Cornelius. EL Toro Mexican Grill,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
kiss951.com

‘Elf’ And ‘The Polar Express’ Return To North Carolina Movie Theaters

It has been a few years since Hollywood has given us a truly great Christmas movie, but two of the more recent holiday blockbusters are back in theaters this month. I think it’s reasonable to call Elf and The Polar Express modern Christmas classics. Both are getting limited runs at select Cinemark theaters, including some in North Carolina.
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte’s La Shish eatery owners sentenced on $1.7M pandemic fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced. Charlotte restaurant owner, son found guilty in $1.7M COVID relief fraud case Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

