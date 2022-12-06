Read full article on original website
RHOP Husband Eddie Osefo Claps Back at Robyn Dixon Amid Her Feud with Wendy Osefo
Mia Thornton’s assault on Wendy Osefo is a hot topic on social media. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. The recent episode was a very controversial one. Mia Thornton invited all of the ladies to Miami for a girls’ trip. She decided to take them to Peter Thomas’ Bar One establishment. However, things took a turn after Peter told Mia that he has beef with Wendy. He didn’t like how things went down when they attempted to collaborate on opening a Nigerian lounge. Mia wasted no time confronting Wendy about this in front of the other women. And she said that Wendy was wrong to not check in with Peter once she touched down in Miami.
Mia Thornton Reveals Whether She Is Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac
The Real Housewives of Potomac has been on fire lately. To be fair, all seven seasons from our favorite DMV ladies have delivered, but this season… is something different. The shifting dynamics between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant and the continuing feud between Mia Thornton and Dr. Wendy Osefo have just made for such great […] The post Mia Thornton Reveals Whether She Is Leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea.
Philip Michael Thomas Jr. From 'Love Without Borders' Has a Famous Dad
The Bravo show Love Without Borders takes six singles on the adventure of a lifetime as matchmakers find contestants matches from outside of the United States. While there are plenty of reality shows based on a love-at-first-sight kind of attraction, Love Without Borders has captured audiences' attention in a new way. One of the standout contestants on the show is Philip Michael Thomas Jr.
‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett on Husband Chris’ Emotional Reaction to Rumors – ‘He Was Feeling Defeated’
Candiace Dillard Bassett didn't hesitate coming to her husband Chris' defense after he was accused of being inappropriate with her co-stars. She says it affected their marriage.
‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ stars Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo apologize to each other (Exclusive)
After several episodes full of arguing and drink throwing and drama on the cast trip to Miami, it’s time for some apologies on The Real Housewives of Potomac. In The Know by Yahoo has an exclusive first look at this week’s episode of the Bravo hit, which sees Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo finally able to clear the air.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
Shanquella Robinson’s So-Called ‘Friends’ Planned Funeral Outfits With Her Mother
Shanquella Robinson’s mother said those who traveled with her late daughter to Mexico were picking their funeral outfits shortly after the 25-year-old’s death. Sallamondra Robinson alleges the “friends” who went to San Jose del Cabo with Shanquella chatted with her about what they would wear to Shanquella’s homegoing service.
'Sister Wives': Another Wife Divorcing Kody Brown
Janelle Brown is no longer a sister wife. The Sister Wives star has officially split from Kody Brown after months of rumored separation, reported In Touch. "Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source told the outlet, explaining that she had "outgrew him." Gwendlyn Brown, Christine's daughter, fueled speculation when she accidentally revealed that only Meri and Robyn remained as wives during a TikTok Live in November. Christine's aunt, Kristyn Decker, also told In Touch in November Janelle had left Kody "a long time ago. "As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle's] similar to, in Meri Brown's situation where she's just staying in a marriage that's not really a marriage," Kristyn told In Touch.
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
MSNBC boss lobbied ‘The View’ hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin after Tiffany Cross firing: report
The president of MSNBC, who has come under fire from black activists in recent weeks for firing anchor Tiffany Cross, reportedly visited the set of ABC’s “The View” and personally pleaded her case to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. Rashida Jones, the head of the left-leaning, Comcast-owned cable news outfit, was seen on the set of the ABC television daytime talk show on Nov. 7 having accompanied her star anchor, Nicolle Wallace, who was set to be interviewed on the air, according to a report. Sources told the news site Variety that Jones personally approached both Goldberg and Hostin separately and...
Keke Palmer Calls Out Trolls Calling Her ‘Ugly’ Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is responding to people online who have made offensive comments about her appearance without makeup. “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” tweeted the 29-year-old, wrote in a Twitter thread on Tuesday (Dec.6). “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Bring Black Men Back To Church By Growing Weed
During a recent appearance on Cool Soror With Rashan Ali, the member of Kappa Alpha Psi shared that he was looking for male congregants that “smell like weed.”. Bryant, who officiates over the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in metro Atlanta, said, “I’m looking for people that smell like weed. New Birth is the largest land-owning Black church in America. My position to my deacons is ‘why aren’t we not raising cannabis?”
A producer from Will Smith's new movie 'Emancipation' brought a photograph of an enslaved man to the premiere, sparking a backlash
Twitter users responding to Joey McFarland's decision to show the historical image on the red carpet said he didn't name the enslaved man correctly.
Tia Mowry Is Spending Christmas With Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict After Split: We’ll ‘Always’ Be a Family
Home for the holidays! Tia Mowry revealed whether she plans to reunite with estranged husband Cory Hardrict before the new year. "I'm happy to say I'm going to be spending Christmas with Cory," the 44-year-old Sister, Sister alum told E! News on Thursday, December 8. "We're gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve […]
Janis Hunter Gaye, Wife of Marvin Gaye, Dies At 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of the late Motown legend Marvin Gaye, has died. She was 66. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hunter Gaye died on Saturday (Dec. 2) of an undisclosed cause at her home in Rhode Island. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed...
USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show
The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
