BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BBC

Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'

Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
The Associated Press

What’s next for Japan after exit on penalties at World Cup?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In Japan’s fourth appearance in the round of 16 at the World Cup, the team was knocked out for the fourth time. The Japanese lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. The Croats won the shootout 3-1. Japan also reached the round of 16 in 2002, 2010 and four years ago in Russia.
Columbia Missourian

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation produced the Arab world’s first quarterfinalist Tuesday. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
NBC Philadelphia

How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?

In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction. The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.
NBC Sports

2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format

Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48 teams. Part of that expansion includes an increase from eight groups to 12 groups. Yes, you read that correctly. North America...

