BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
What’s next for Japan after exit on penalties at World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In Japan’s fourth appearance in the round of 16 at the World Cup, the team was knocked out for the fourth time. The Japanese lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. The Croats won the shootout 3-1. Japan also reached the round of 16 in 2002, 2010 and four years ago in Russia.
Columbia Missourian
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation produced the Arab world’s first quarterfinalist Tuesday. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
Cameroon football chief Samuel Eto'o apologizes after 'violent altercation' at World Cup
Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o apologized for what he called a "violent altercation" with an individual he identified as "probably an Algerian supporter" on Twitter Tuesday.
BBC
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
Soccer-Maradona's former home opens doors for fan fest during Argentina's World Cup games
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The new owners of a house Diego Maradona once bought for his parents in Buenos Aires have been staging events in the premises so that Argentine fans can celebrate the national team's triumphs at the World Cup in Qatar.
lastwordonsports.com
Chaos in the Portugal Camp – Portugal vs Switzerland Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Clash
The World Cup round of 16 closes with Portugal vs Switzerland, with both sides fancying themselves for a good result. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for the World Cup knockout tie, and find out the rift in the Iberian squad that could tear the side apart.
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.
Breaking: Liverpool To Battle Tottenham and Inter Milan For World Cup Star Midfielder In January Transfer Window
According to a major French news source, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have recently met with the representatives of a Morrocan star midfielder and plan to continue discussions after the World Cup with a view to a January transfer.
Soccer-Brazil's quality is 'terrifying', says Croatia's Dalic
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic described their World Cup quarter-final opponents Brazil as "terrifying" but backed his resolute side to rise to the enormous challenge they face.
BBC
World Cup 2022: England v France - Gareth Southgate's ability is underestimated, says Kalvin Phillips
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England manager Gareth Southgate is not given enough credit for the job he has done, says...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Morocco Vs Spain
The final Round of 16 match takes place this afternoon as Morocco take on Spain. Here's where to go to give it a watch.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why Morocco's win over Spain in Qatar echoed across the Arab world
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Before the euphoria, there was tension. A lot of tension.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?
In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction. The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.
NBC Sports
2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format
Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48 teams. Part of that expansion includes an increase from eight groups to 12 groups. Yes, you read that correctly. North America...
