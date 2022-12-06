Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi had to be held back in ugly scenes after Argentina’s win over the Netherlands
Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream remains alive after a thrilling penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday. The post-match celebrations were smeared by some ugly scenes, however, which also included Messi himself having to be held back as he confronted the Dutch bench. After going 2-0 up in the 73rd minute via a trademark […] The post Lionel Messi had to be held back in ugly scenes after Argentina’s win over the Netherlands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Portugal manager Fernando Santos’ 2-word take on the decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in the World Cup loss vs. Morocco
The Portugal national team was sent home in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal round on Saturday, as Morrocco came away with a 1-0 win to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. The main storyline heading into the match centered on whether Portugal manager Fernando Santos would opt to once again start Cristiano Ronaldo […] The post Portugal manager Fernando Santos’ 2-word take on the decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in the World Cup loss vs. Morocco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Portugal make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo decision for second straight game
The second day of the 2022 World Cup quarter finals are underway, with Portugal set to square off against Morocco for the first match of the day. As Portugal attempt to punch their ticket for a spot in the semifinals, they have delivered a shocking status update for their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of […] The post Portugal make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo decision for second straight game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
France breaks 24-year World Cup curse with quarterfinal win vs. England
France is now just two wins away from reclaiming the World Cup trophy. This is after they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over a now-heartbroken England side on Saturday in the quarterfinal match of the FIFA World Cup. By doing so, France was able to break a curse that has...
Twitter is in shock after Harry Kane misses PK as England gets eliminated by France at World Cup
Another World Cup, another disappointment for England. The Three Lions were shockingly knocked out of the quarterfinals on Saturday by France after Harry Kane skied a potential equalizing spot-kick over the bar in the 84th minute. By no surprise, Twitter couldn’t believe it and was quick to roast Kane and Co. Live scenes of Harry […] The post Twitter is in shock after Harry Kane misses PK as England gets eliminated by France at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Emiliano Martinez absolutely eviscerates Netherlands, atrocious officiating in Argentina’s epic PK victory at World Cup
It wasn’t easy, but Argentina pulled through in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday, beating the Netherlands in penalties. There was no shortage of controversy though, with referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz completely losing control of the game. A total of 15 yellow cards were handed out, along with a whopping 48 fouls being committed. These two sides did not like each other and it became increasingly evident as the match rolled on.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch in tears after Portugal’s stunning defeat to Morocco at World Cup
Morocco’s Cinderella story at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has continued after they stunned Portugal on Saturday in the quarterfinals, beating them 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo, who came on in the 50th minute as a substitute, couldn’t help but hold back the tears after the defeat, knowing this is probably his last World Cup ever. Via […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch in tears after Portugal’s stunning defeat to Morocco at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Croatia breaks the hearts of Brazil fans everywhere in World Cup as Twitter explodes
Croatia pulled off the upset in penalty kicks to take down Brazil on Friday. Neymar did everything he could to keep Brazil in the match. But Croatia ultimately took care of business and Twitter had no shortage of reactions. “BRAZIL HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED FROM THE WORLD CUP,” ESPN FC wrote on Twitter. SCENES Croatia fans […] The post Croatia breaks the hearts of Brazil fans everywhere in World Cup as Twitter explodes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hand of God’: Lionel Messi’s uncalled handball vs. Netherlands sparks World Cup outrage
There’s a new “Hand of God” incident in the World Cup. Well, at least according to several Netherlands and football fans who saw Argentina star Lionel Messi escape with a deliberate handball against the Dutch side. Early in the second half of the contest, Messi was caught...
