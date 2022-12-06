Lifelong DeForest man, newspaper publisher, dies at 82

The DeForest area lost one of its true historians, Dick Emerson, a newspaper man for most of his life who lived and breathed his local community.

Emerson died at age 82 on Dec. 2. His parents owned the DeForest Times-Tribune, and when he was a child, his family lived in the flat above the office, he recalled in a column he wrote for the newspaper’s 125th year in 2020.

The newspaper office had been located on Market Street, but was demolished in 2001 to make way for the current DeForest Public Library.

Emerson began his newspaper career in elementary school, earning an allowance for cleaning and organizing the office as he “collected news items about visits and other local news items,” he wrote. In high school he also reported the school activities and sports for the paper.

Following high school graduation, Emerson took a graphic arts course and began a column called, “Typesetter Talk.” He then worked at Madison Newspapers for nine years, helping out at the DeForest newspaper office on days off.

“I would also cover the Village Board meetings and take a lot of photographs with the Polaroid camera the paper had,” Emerson remembered in his 2020 column.

Emerson purchased the paper from his parents in 1968, but his father continued to help during presstime. Emerson’s son, Scott Emerson, said his father was born into the business.

“He inherited it from his dad. It was part of him,” Scott said.

Emerson’s wife, Molly, did the bookkeeping, and eventually, the couple became the sole operators of the business.

Their children, too, became involved, Scott said, taking photographs, delivering the Prairie Valley Shopping News and working at the Poynette Press after the family acquired that newspaper.

Emerson was one of the founding owners of South Central Publications, the printing press owned by a number of area newspaper publishers, including the Waunakee Tribune and Lodi Enterprise owners.

“We went to press runs at South Central. It was a family business and it was always run that way,” Scott said.

Emersons’ family vacation destinations sometimes centered around checking out new printing presses or newspaper suppliers for the business. Because the paper went to press on Wednesdays, the vacations were usually Thursday to Tuesday, Scott said.

“He could never miss being there when the paper went out on Wednesday,” he added.

The Emersons sold the newspapers to then-Waunakee Tribune publisher Art Drake around 2000. Emerson continued to sell ads and write his D-News column afterwards.

When Drake owned the paper, he said D-News was the most popular item in it.

“It wasn’t the most sophisticated, but it had a lot of recollections about DeForest from previous decades, and whether it was about that or what his granddaughters were up to that weekend, the readers just loved it,” Drake said.

Drake remembered Emerson as kind and friendly, and said Dick and Molly were a team.

After retirement, the Emerson team enjoyed their travels throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

Emerson continued writing his column for the local paper until last year. D-News was named after the license plate of his car, Scott said. After the Emersons sold the business, their license plate read, “No News.”

As Emerson chronicled the comings and goings of his community during his lifetime, he had a wealth of information about the DeForest area, his son said.

“Usually, if there was a question about something happening in DeForest over the last 80 years, he knew about it,” Scott said, adding his father’s mind stayed sharp.

Emerson relished his life in the DeForest community.

“I loved the newspaper business. I loved the DeForest area. I had the best job in town!” he wrote in 2020.

Emerson’s obituary appears in this week’s edition of the DeForest Times-Tribune.