Coleraine, MN

Raiders must replace a lot of scoring

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

COLERAINE—The Greenway High School boys basketball team will have their work cut out for them as the Raiders get ready for the 2022-23 season.

That’s because Raiders’ coach James Earley watched a lot of points walk out the door after least season.

Greenway will be young and inexperienced at the varsity level, but there are two seniors, Tyler Swedeen and Ethan Eiden, that will have to carry the load.

“They will be important for us,” Earley said. “We had a lot of seniors graduate, so there’s a lot of minutes available. Having two seniors to steady the ship will be important for us. They will be instrumental on both sides of the floor.

“Those two have had the time to figure it out this year on both ends of the floor or for speciality things. Having those two seniors is valuable.”

From there, Earley will be relying on juniors and sophomores to fill out the team.

“We have a lot of juniors, and I’m hoping they step up for us,” he said. “Our sophomores, I’m hoping the step it up, too. They will get some time to fill some roles, too.”

The one thing Earley has to find is some scorers.

“We need to find out who’s going to be our scorers, but most of them have to find out what varsity-level competition looks like. We are inexperienced. We’ll be growing through a lot of growing pains, and hopefully, we can turn into a competitive team.”

The biggest key offensively is not turning the ball over.

“We’ll have to take care of the ball, and take good shots,” Earley said. “I’ll have to try and figure out what our strengths are, and then play to that. It’ll be tough to know. We’re quicker than last year, but we only have six-points per game coming back.”

Defensively, Earley hasn’t put in a set man-to-man or zone defense yet.

“We’ll have to see what we need to work on,” Earley said. “We will have to work well together, as one unit. They will have to understand their roles on the floor and work together seamlessly.”

Earley believes this team can reach its potential, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work to get there.

“I’ll have to approach this year a little bit differently,” Earley said. “We have to work on our skills, work to get better. I’m optimistic we can get stuff happening. I’m hoping we can grow to be a competitive team.”

Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapid Herald Review is the premier source for local news coverage for Itsasca County and Grand Rapids, MN dating back to 1896. Publishing on Sundays and Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.grandrapidsmn.com

