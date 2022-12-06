Read full article on original website
Local dog saves family from house fire in April
Four deer harvested on final day of regulated deer …. Four deer harvested on final day of regulated deer hunt at Presque Isle State Park. Four local suspects charged in fatal shooting at …. Four local suspects charged in fatal shooting at Erie rental home nearly one year later. Exclusive:...
Home saved as truck, travel trailer and storage shed burn in Warren County
An early Friday morning response of about 50 firefighters from several departments prevented a home from being destroyed by a nearby blaze in Greenwich Township, Stewartsville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe Mecsey reports. The first call came in at 1:27 a.m. from the 600 block of Warren Glen Road in...
Erie County police departments donate to Shriners Children’s Erie
Three area police departments were involved in a check presentation for patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children for their donations during “no shave November.” Twenty police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville police departments put down their razors to help raise money for patients of Shriners Children’s Erie. The check of $2,000 from […]
Pet of the Day 12/9/22
This sweet girl was recently surrendered to us because her owners could no longer care for her. Bailey is about two years old and she is a very happy, energetic girl. She is such a snugglebug! Bailey loves mealtime and is very eager to please. She seems to do well with other dogs in our outside runs but would like to meet any other dog in the prior to adoption. If you can give Bailey the perfect forever home, apply today! Visit Bailey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Erie Fire Department assistant chief stresses safety after deaths in Schuylkill County
Two firefighters in Schuylkill County were killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Dec. 7. Fire officials say these most recent deaths, along with two others across the state in the last week, draw attention to a deeply troubling trend of rising line of duty deaths. Local firefighters say this puts safety in the forefront. […]
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie
If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
Erie Police Department new cold case detective working to solve Erie’s unsolved murders
Several local families continue to seek justice years, and in some cases decades, after a loved one has been murdered. But the Erie Police Department is hoping its new cold case detective can solve some of these unsolved murders. The city’s new cold case detective says it’s rewarding to bring families some closure. “I couldn’t […]
State Police Calls: Driver, Infant Escape Injuries in Collision With Deer
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the road.
Erie home damaged in overnight fire
A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
Tree Falls on Hood of Car Traveling on Route 308 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a tree fell on the hood of a car that was traveling on State Route 308 last Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
Venango County Man Wielding Samurai Sword Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbors
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against William Donald Isenberg, 54, of Kennerdell, on Tuesday, December 6:. Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize,...
7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park
A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May
A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away
Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
Four facing homicide charges for shooting during January home invasion
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four suspects now face homicide charges after a shooting during a home invasion in January. That fatal shooting taking place in the 3900 block of McClelland Ave. in January of this year. Erie Police have charged 32-year-old Julia Gaerttner, 20-year-old Marsea Jones, 35-year-old Derrick Wright, and 20-year-old Jamie Smith. Each suspect is charged […]
