This sweet girl was recently surrendered to us because her owners could no longer care for her. Bailey is about two years old and she is a very happy, energetic girl. She is such a snugglebug! Bailey loves mealtime and is very eager to please. She seems to do well with other dogs in our outside runs but would like to meet any other dog in the prior to adoption. If you can give Bailey the perfect forever home, apply today! Visit Bailey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

