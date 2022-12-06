ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

yourerie

Local dog saves family from house fire in April

Four deer harvested on final day of regulated deer …. Four deer harvested on final day of regulated deer hunt at Presque Isle State Park. Four local suspects charged in fatal shooting at …. Four local suspects charged in fatal shooting at Erie rental home nearly one year later. Exclusive:...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County police departments donate to Shriners Children’s Erie

Three area police departments were involved in a check presentation for patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children for their donations during “no shave November.” Twenty police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville police departments put down their razors to help raise money for patients of Shriners Children’s Erie. The check of $2,000 from […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/9/22

This sweet girl was recently surrendered to us because her owners could no longer care for her. Bailey is about two years old and she is a very happy, energetic girl. She is such a snugglebug! Bailey loves mealtime and is very eager to please. She seems to do well with other dogs in our outside runs but would like to meet any other dog in the prior to adoption. If you can give Bailey the perfect forever home, apply today! Visit Bailey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie

If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie home damaged in overnight fire

A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Tree Falls on Hood of Car Traveling on Route 308 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a tree fell on the hood of a car that was traveling on State Route 308 last Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park

A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May

A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away

Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Four facing homicide charges for shooting during January home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four suspects now face homicide charges after a shooting during a home invasion in January. That fatal shooting taking place in the 3900 block of McClelland Ave. in January of this year. Erie Police have charged 32-year-old Julia Gaerttner, 20-year-old Marsea Jones, 35-year-old Derrick Wright, and 20-year-old Jamie Smith. Each suspect is charged […]
ERIE, PA

