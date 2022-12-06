ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. ended his multi-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract on Tuesday.

ESPN reported the Cowboys doubt Beckham is completely recovered from the torn left ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl after the 30-year-old wide receiver met with team physicians on Monday. According to the report, the concern is specific to when Beckham might be available to play before mid-January, or even until the 2023 season.

On his weekly radio show with 105.3 FM in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he is "not confident at all" about signing Beckham until he sees him work out.

Beckham was at the team facility Monday, then spent Monday night with linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs at the Dallas Mavericks game using Jones' courtside seats. He was scheduled to meet with quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday. Prescott has been openly lobbying for the Cowboys to sign Beckham.

Jones said he "enjoyed every minute" the team has had with Beckham so far and promised to keep the dialogue with him active. Beckham also met with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

"Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that," Jones said. "We got a great read on his career. It's not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that's his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that's when you can see if you can make a deal or not."

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham has 531 career catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 games with the Giants (2014-18), Cleveland Browns (2019-21) and Rams (2021).

Arthur Smith: ‘Every position’ to be evaluated entering Falcons’ bye

Following a 19-16 loss to Pittsburgh, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith made it known that all positions, including quarterback, would be evaluated entering the team's bye week. Just a few weeks ago, Smith said "nothing's changed" when asked if he'd consider a switch from Marcus Mariota to rookie Desmond Ridder behind center. During Monday's press conference, Smith said "we are still working through that" when asked about the quarterback situation....
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
