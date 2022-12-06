ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens

By Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYhN3_0jZc4fH300

Nov 20, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
lastwordonsports.com

Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
numberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Texans to start QB Davis Mills vs. Cowboys

Davis Mills returns to the starting role on Sunday when the Houston Texans visit the Dallas Cowboys. According to reports, Mills was informed of the decision after watching Kyle Allen start the past two games at quarterback. Allen had two touchdown passes, four interceptions and was sacked five times. The Texans (1-10-1) generated 29 total points in losses to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins and enter Week 14 with...
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15

Rookie Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons when the team returns from their bye week, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Per the report, Ridder will usurp Marcus Mariota and be under center for the Falcons at New Orleans in Week 15. The 23-year-old Ridder has yet to play a snap in the regular season. He was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. ...
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) likely out rest of season

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sustained a slight tear of his right MCL and likely will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The injury doesn't require surgery but Ingram is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per the report. Five weeks remain in the regular season. The injury occurred on a play with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday night's final-second loss to...
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) tries to slip past Arizona Cardinals guard Lecitus Smith (54) to get to quarterback Colt McCoy (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton unlikely against Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play against rival Kansas City on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. "It's not looking good right now," Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett said Wednesday. Sutton, 27, has played in every game this season, collecting 52 receptions for 688 yards, both team highs. It's the latest...
The Newport Plain Talk

Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams. The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has lost six straight...
FanSided

Steelers catch a lucky break with Lamar Jackson injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow, someway remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC. It would require them to win out, which begins this week against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Baltimore Ravens were just barely able to hold on this past week against the Denver Broncos,...
The Newport Plain Talk

Steelers stalking fifth straight win in Ravens rivalry

As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles, Vikings, Chiefs can clinch playoffs in Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to clinch playoff spots in Week 14. The NFC East-leading Eagles (11-1) will lock up a spot with a win or a tie on Sunday against the host New York Giants. Alternatively, Philadelphia could also clinch if the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks both lose. The Vikings (10-2) can clinch the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017 with a win or tie on Sunday against the host Detroit Lions. The Chiefs (9-3) can clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division title on Sunday if they beat the Denver Broncos on the road and the Los Angeles Chargers lose at home to the Miami Dolphins. --Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

