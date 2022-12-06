Read full article on original website
WGME
Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
WGME
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
themainewire.com
Oppose Schools Secretly Gender Transitioning Kids? That’s Intolerance, Says Sun Journal
The Lewiston Sun Journal news coverage of a school policy fight in the Oxford Hills School District left some readers scratching their heads Thursday night over reporter Nicole Carter’s blithe accusations of intolerance. Earlier in the week, parents in the school district successfully stalled a proposed policy that would...
WGME
Report: 2 Oxford Hills school board members resign amid gender identity policy controversy
PORTLAND (WGME) – There is continuing fallout in the wake of Oxford Hills considering a student gender identity policy. The proposed policy would allow students to choose the gender with which they identify and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.
WGME
Portland police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
PORTLAND (WGME) – -- Portland police made the holiday season bright for some local kids Friday night. Police hosted their annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Reny's. The children were selected based on an essay contest about what their parents mean to them. Police say it's great to...
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
WGME
Portland Trails hopes to clean up area filled with garbage, homeless encampments
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland trail meant for enjoying the outdoors has been totally trashed. The part of Bayside Trail connecting to Anderson Street is littered with garbage and homeless encampments. A manager at Portland Trails says it's been like this for weeks and is only getting worse. Some business...
Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
WGME
Analysis of U.S. Federal Grant Making Into Portland Maine FY2022
The fiscal year of the U.S. federal government just ended on September 30. The most recent data shows that $204 million in federal grants flowed to 81 entities with a Portland, Maine address. Here are the top local governments that received a federal grant in fiscal year 2022:. A majority...
wabi.tv
Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close
Maine (WABI) - Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. The Superintendent says 35 percent of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers... and 20 percent of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
mainepublic.org
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
WGME
Portland Question C, which includes changes to rent control ordinance, takes effect
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New changes to the city of Portland's rent control ordinance went into effect Thursday, one month after voters passed Question C. The citizens' initiative, also known as "An Act to Protect Tenants," made multiple changes, including the notice landlords must give before raising rent and how much they can raise it.
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WGME
Lisbon Public Works employee helps woman cross sidewalk under construction
LISBON (WGME) -- A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday. Lisbon Public Works employee Johnny Westleigh was working on Main Street when he noticed a woman with a cane approaching an uneven sidewalk. Westleigh offered her his arm, and the two crossed the sidewalk...
WGME
Lewiston leaders consider plan to crack down on where homeless can camp out
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. They say it's all designed to improve public safety. Lewiston city councilors are considering a new ordinance for unhoused people in the community. The more restrictive policy would ban people...
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
