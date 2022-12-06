ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

PORTLAND (WGME) – -- Portland police made the holiday season bright for some local kids Friday night. Police hosted their annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Reny's. The children were selected based on an essay contest about what their parents mean to them. Police say it's great to...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades

"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Analysis of U.S. Federal Grant Making Into Portland Maine FY2022

The fiscal year of the U.S. federal government just ended on September 30. The most recent data shows that $204 million in federal grants flowed to 81 entities with a Portland, Maine address. Here are the top local governments that received a federal grant in fiscal year 2022:. A majority...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close

Maine (WABI) - Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. The Superintendent says 35 percent of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers... and 20 percent of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
HARPSWELL, ME
Q97.9

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community searching for missing teddy bear

WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Lisbon Public Works employee helps woman cross sidewalk under construction

LISBON (WGME) -- A Lisbon Public Works Employee is being recognized for his kind actions Thursday. Lisbon Public Works employee Johnny Westleigh was working on Main Street when he noticed a woman with a cane approaching an uneven sidewalk. Westleigh offered her his arm, and the two crossed the sidewalk...
LISBON, ME
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE

