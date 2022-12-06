Read full article on original website
Mountain Dew, Sioux City Muskies unveil special Clark Cup can at Hy-Vee
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are giving you a way to remember their most recent title and quench your thirst while doing it. The team unveiled special commemorative cans of "Mountain Dew" Wednesday afternoon at the Hy-Vee Store on Hamilton Boulevard. The special cans celebrate the team's 2022 Clark Cup championship.
TOTT - "A Christmas Carol" at the Community Theatre
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The Sioux City Community Theatre is inviting you to their winter production of "A Christmas Carol." Happening from December 8th - 11th, you can bring the whole family to this timeless classic and get in the Christmas spirit!. With actors ranging in age from 7...
The potential dark side of pursuing the perfect body
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In the United States, over 60 million Americans own a gym membership. Many of them might not ever step foot inside; but for some it’s their second home. And about 1 in 50 Americans are believed to suffer from a disease of never being satisfied with their appearance no matter how hard they work; called body dysmorphic disorder, or BDD.
Residents displaced after major structure fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Dozens of Siouxlanders are left without a home just weeks before the holidays after a fire broke out at the Ida Apartments late Thursday night. Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at the Ida Apartments located at 1901 Pierce Street. The fire was reported shortly before 9 p.m.
Several pets rescued from house fire in Morningside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several fire departments were on the scene of a house fire in Morningside. Crews were called at about 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire in the 6100 block of Morningside Ave. The house is technically located outside city limits putting the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department in command of the scene.
Bird Flu confirmed in commercial turkey flocks in Sac and Cherokee Counties
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Cherokee County, Iowa and in Sac County, Iowa. The affected sites are both commercial...
One killed in accident with semi during winter storm in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. — One man is dead after a collision involving a semi Thursday in Wayne County, Nebraska. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Caleb Jeppesen of Wayne collided with a semi on Highway 35 about 6 miles east of Wayne. Jeppesen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Omaha man seriously injured in O'Brien County accident
SHELDON, Iowa — An Omaha man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash southeast of Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by 43-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha crossed the center line on O'Brien County Road L-36 near the intersection with 340th Street hitting the rear axle of a semi-trailer despite attempts to avoid the crash by the semi driver and then crashing into a ditch.
Northwest Iowa Comm. College establishing new academy in Sioux Center with state grant
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College is getting a grant from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to help prepare students for jobs in high-demand fields. NCC is getting $1 million to establish a new "regional career academy" center on its Sioux Center campus which will serve five rural school districts by providing career and technical education programs.
Releases dropped to winter levels at Gavins Point Dam
YANKTON, S.D. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is reducing the flow of water from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton. The Corps says flows are being reduced to their winter rates of 12,000 cubic feet per second, a process that should be complete by Sunday, December 11th. The Corps says it will monitor ice conditions on the Missouri River this winter for potential jams that could affect river levels and take action as necessary.
