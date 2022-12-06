YANKTON, S.D. — The US Army Corps of Engineers is reducing the flow of water from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton. The Corps says flows are being reduced to their winter rates of 12,000 cubic feet per second, a process that should be complete by Sunday, December 11th. The Corps says it will monitor ice conditions on the Missouri River this winter for potential jams that could affect river levels and take action as necessary.

