Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Audubon Man Charged With Burglary, Assault For Alleged Attack On BVU Student
An Audubon man has been charged with burglary and assault after allegedly entering a Buena Vista University (BVU) student’s dorm and attacking him. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 20-year-old Matthew Donald Beisswenger surrendered himself to law enforcement on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in connection to a reported assault from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3. Authorities say at approximately 9 p.m. that night, Beisswenger entered the victim’s dorm room without permission and struck the victim in the face with his fist. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on two counts: second-degree burglary, a class C felony; and assault, a simple misdemeanor. Beisswenger was released after posting a $10,300 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Buena Vista County Courthouse.
1380kcim.com
Manning Man Arrested For Arson In Connection To Recent Haybale Fires
A Manning man faces felony arson charges in connection to reported haybale fires in rural Carroll County last month. Carroll County District Court records show 33-year-old Jacob Harry Jacobsen was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4 by the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office for second-degree arson, a class C felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a Nov. 29 call for the Manning and Templeton Fire Departments to extinguish bales that had been set ablaze in a field near the intersection of Concord Avenue and 290th Street north of Manning. Authorities determined a truck owned by Jacobsen’s employer had been stopped in the area before the fires, and law enforcement requested GPS information from the company regarding his use of the vehicle. That data connected Jacobsen to at least one other of several suspicious fires in the Manning area. Jacobsen was released from custody earlier this week on his own recognizance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22. A class C felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Police Make Arrests in Multiple Assault Cases
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake Police Department recently arrested two individuals in unrelated assault cases. The first arrest stems from a report of an assault in a home in November. Police, assisted by the Iowa Department of Human Services, identified 62-year-old David Vidal Sanchez of Storm Lake as the suspect in their investigation. The victim told police Sanchez had held them down by their arms causing injury while attempting sexual contact against their will. Sanchez was arrested on Friday and charged with felony Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse Causing Bodily Injury.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released their arrest report from November 24th through December 5th. Michael Martens, 58, of Lewis, was arrested December 5th on the charge of Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. Martens was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Citing prison-rape law, county says video of fired jailer is confidential
An Iowa County that is refusing to make public video of a jailer physically abusing an inmate is relying on a federal law that pertains to prison rape. State records show that Stephanie Cox worked for Pottawattamie County as a full-time detention officer until she was fired in September. On Aug. 8, Cox allegedly was […] The post Citing prison-rape law, county says video of fired jailer is confidential appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
harlanonline.com
Paraprofessional fired from Harlan Community High School after outside incident
HARLAN — A former Harlan Community School District high school teacher associate — Ashley Joe Cibic, 35, of Harlan — was arrested Nov. 21 on several charges including controlled substance violation, two counts of unlawful possession prescription drugs, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
siouxlandnews.com
Several pets rescued from house fire in Morningside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several fire departments were on the scene of a house fire in Morningside. Crews were called at about 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire in the 6100 block of Morningside Ave. The house is technically located outside city limits putting the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department in command of the scene.
Multiple pets removed from Morningside home during fire
Sioux City officials are at the scene of a structure fire on Morningside Avenue.
140k Birds Will Be Destroyed In Iowa
(Iowa City, IA) According to the state Department of Agriculture, thousands of turkeys will be destroyed in Iowa. They say 100-thousand turkeys from Cherokee County and 40-thousand from Sac Country are affected by bird flu outbreaks. Over 15-point-five million birds have died because of bird flu this year in Iowa.
kiow.com
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Atlas Atlantic Cinema Turns Down the Atlantic Chamber, and CADCO to Save the Theater
(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic may soon be without a theater if the Atlantic Board of Adjustment approves a rezoning request from the New Life Church. (Update: The City of Atlantic says the Board of Adjustment meeting originally scheduled for 7:30 am Monday, December 12th will be postponed due to lack of a quorum of members available at that time. A new public hearing will be re-scheduled and the public will be notified when that meeting will take place.)
Comments / 0