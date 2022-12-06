ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Narla Bennett
4d ago

Well, thank you ex-girlfriend!!! You probably saved numerous lives!! You're kinda of a hero to me now😉😊

Marlene
4d ago

More people should do what this woman did. She saved lives. Thank you

