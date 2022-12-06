Read full article on original website
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur ElementaryNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Crews quickly contain a grass fire south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a vehicle fire that spread to grass Thursday afternoon on a high fire danger day. At about 12:10 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated the small fire was out. The vehicle on fire was in an area close to S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24.
Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable. Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Colorado Springs doctor to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County District Court has ordered a Colorado Springs UCHealth doctor to pay a fine of nearly $1,000,000 for medical battery against a patient. On Oct. 7, 2022, Dr. Tiffany Willard of Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, was found to have committed medical battery against her patient, Carrie Kennedy, […]
Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs
COLORADO. (KRDO) -- For the first time in decades, maybe ever, the City of Colorado Springs is having to carefully consider how much water it has when deciding whether to annex new land east of Fountain. It's the latest local impact from the ongoing water crisis across the west, and it could now dictate how The post Water supply uncertainty could slow growth in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
Brush fire in Canon City contained
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A brush fire was reported early Thursday afternoon in Canon City. According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD), there was an active fire in the area of S. 9th Street and Vine Street in Canon City. The fire was south of 9th Street and the Arkansas River, according to the CCAFPD.
Crews stop fire before it reaches homes in Canon City, assistant fire chief spotted the smoke
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Canon City were asking the public to avoid an area near the Arkansas River on Thursday as they battled a fire. According to the Fire Chief with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire was first spotted by Assistant Chief Scott Johnson at about 12:22 p.m. Asst. Chief Johnson was on-duty while driving in the area and spotted the smoke. The chief added the small fire was near homes and driven by strong winds. Canon City has been under fire ban restrictions since the end of May.
WATCH: Puppy theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs
WATCH - District Attorney Calls on Lawmakers in the Wake of Club Q Shooting. At a news conference today Colorado 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen called on lawmakers to change a statute related to the sealing of previously dismissed criminal cases. WATCH: Colorado Springs boy steals show with amazing...
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
El Paso County, Fountain announce fire restrictions, effective Wednesday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County and the city of Fountain are joining Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs in enacting fire restrictions, effective Wednesday at noon. Both are going on stage one fire restrictions, citing the “low precipitation we have received, the fairly consistent winds and warmer...
Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
WATCH: District attorney provides update on Club Q mass shooting suspect in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney will provide an update to an investigation regarding the 2021 arrest of the suspect accused in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. WATCH entire press conference at the top of this article. More information...
Woodland Park police can hand out gift cards rather than citations for traffic violations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department (WWPPD) is handing drivers gift cards instead traffic tickets. The citation replacements are thanks to a partnership with Advanced Auto Parts, which provided 50 $10 gift cards to patrol officers. According to the department, the gift cards will be handed out to people who are pulled over The post Woodland Park police can hand out gift cards rather than citations for traffic violations appeared first on KRDO.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
WATCH: Club Q victim’s partner speaks at memorial service
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A victim’s partner and Colorado’s Lieutenant Governor were among dozens of people at the memorial service for Daniel Aston, one of five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting. Wyatt, who did not give a last name, described Aston as a boyfriend...
Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New information indicates that the three-year controversy over whether to keep U.S. Space Command at Peterson Space Force Base, or move it to Huntsville, Alabama, should be decided before the end of the year. KRDO Gen. James Dickinson, speaking during an online forum two weeks ago, responded to a question The post Final decision on Space Command in Colorado Springs expected ‘soon,’ commanding general says appeared first on KRDO.
Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
