Woman takes home more than $200,000 with jackpot win at Mississippi casino
A New York woman was not going to be outdone by Texas furniture tycoon Mattress Mack, who traveled to the Beau Rivage casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to place a $500,000 bet. One day after Mack’s spotlight-grabbing bet, Lynda (no last name provided) walked out of the same casino...
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
