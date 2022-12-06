CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.

