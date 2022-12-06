ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Train derailment blocks N. Charleston road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a train derailment is blocking McMillan Avenue Saturday morning. Officers tweeted the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They say the train is blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Officials say the closure could...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a car v. pedestrian crash downtown Wednesday night. According to a Tweet sent out by the department, police have shut down Meeting Street at Market Street while officers investigate. Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. The armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Scott Todd, from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Community complaints lead to illegal taxi investigation in Georgetown; 2 charged

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people face charges following an investigation into illegal taxis in the city of Georgetown. The police department started investigating after receiving several complaints about illegal taxis operating in the city. Police identified several people who were operating taxis without a business license. Authorities have...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Meeting St. closed after crash involving pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are currently on scene of a car v. pedestrian crash in downtown. According to a Tweet sent out by the department, police have shut down Meeting Street and Market Street while officers investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26EB near Aviation Ave. closes lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two eastbound lanes closed near Aviation Avenue. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at exit 211 are closed. Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College...
CHARLESTON, SC

