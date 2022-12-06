ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Three municipalities seeking to form regional police department

BADEN, Pa. — Three municipalities in Beaver County have proposed a plan to form a singular regional police department. The boroughs of Baden, Conway, and Freedom have proposed creating the Beaver Valley Police Department, which will be overseen by a commission that would be made up of representatives of each borough.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

This Dormont dog somehow became stuck in a tree

We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Now is the Time to Inspect the Furnace, Hot Water Heater for Winter

Next time you’re at brunch or a BBQ, ask folks if they’ve ever had a surprise plumbing situation like frozen pipes, a water heater or a furnace breakdown at the worst possible moment. Guaranteed more hands will go up than there are ribs on the grill. The truth is, most of us are one degree of separation, or less, from one or more of these uncomfortable and costly situations. As common as these critical failures can be, it’s also a fact that few of us are thinking about any of this when inclement weather remains a couple of months away. And therein lies the problem.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police warn of 'porch pirates' spoiling this holiday season

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are warning people to remain vigilant this holiday season, as 'porch pirates' look for an opportunity to strike. "As much as we'd like to live in a world where everyone's packages are safe and sound on their porch," Cmdr. Christopher Ragland said, "there have been cases where people have taken packages off people's property."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

4 Your Health: How you can treat joint pain during the winter months

PITTSBURGH — If you feel like your body has a hard time moving when the weather gets colder, it's not your imagination. The barometric pressure impacts our joints. “It turns out that joints actually have little pressure gages inside of them, little barometers,” Dr. Tony DiGioia said. “When your joint is inflamed, it actually expands the joint a bit, and your body can sense that and it can cause pain."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One dead in New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in New Kensington late Friday night. See the breaking news report in the video above. Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened near an apartment building on 11th Street. No additional details were immediately available. This...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Pitt police say person is posing as a utility worker in South Oakland

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police said they’ve received complaints about a person posing as a utility worker and attempting to access buildings in South Oakland. Police released a picture of the person. Police said the person has been aggressively knocking on doors and trying doorknobs to see...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

First scholastic athlete in PA to earn NIL deal calls it a unique moment

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Rodney Gallagher is headed to West Virginia University on a football scholarship as a four-star recruit. Along with his celebrated athletic achievements at Laurel Highlands High School are his contributions to the community by engaging with younger students in the school district. "It could be just...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Community rallying around Derry Township family after fire

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cory Stile and his family were having a typical night in, watching a movie Monday evening. "My wife saw smoke in the hallway," Stile said. "We got up to look and went down into the basement and the flames were coming out the back room."
DERRY, PA
wtae.com

Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery

A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy