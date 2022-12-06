Read full article on original website
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
North Carolina power plant attack raises concerns for utilities, consumers and security experts in Western Pennsylvania
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The attack on a power plant in North Carolina is causing concern for security experts and people living near power substations in Western Pennsylvania. Action News Investigates: Click the video above to watch the report. A Duquesne Light substation in Wilkinsburg appears to be protected only...
wtae.com
Three municipalities seeking to form regional police department
BADEN, Pa. — Three municipalities in Beaver County have proposed a plan to form a singular regional police department. The boroughs of Baden, Conway, and Freedom have proposed creating the Beaver Valley Police Department, which will be overseen by a commission that would be made up of representatives of each borough.
wtae.com
This Dormont dog somehow became stuck in a tree
We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
wtae.com
Now is the Time to Inspect the Furnace, Hot Water Heater for Winter
Next time you’re at brunch or a BBQ, ask folks if they’ve ever had a surprise plumbing situation like frozen pipes, a water heater or a furnace breakdown at the worst possible moment. Guaranteed more hands will go up than there are ribs on the grill. The truth is, most of us are one degree of separation, or less, from one or more of these uncomfortable and costly situations. As common as these critical failures can be, it’s also a fact that few of us are thinking about any of this when inclement weather remains a couple of months away. And therein lies the problem.
wtae.com
Council member: Allegheny County violated law requiring funding for CCAC
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Council has approved a nearly $3 million funding boost for the Community College of Allegheny County. This comes after the county violated state law for years by underfunding CCAC, according to county council member Bethany Hallam. State law says tuition for community college students should...
wtae.com
New episode of 'Plate It, Pittsburgh' streaming now on Very Local
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh chefs will face off and see who can spice it up the best in the kitchen. Watch a preview in the video player above. Chef Ryan Grace of Coughlin's Law in Mount Washington and Chef Roger Li of the Japanese-style pub Umami go head-to-head. With...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police warn of 'porch pirates' spoiling this holiday season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are warning people to remain vigilant this holiday season, as 'porch pirates' look for an opportunity to strike. "As much as we'd like to live in a world where everyone's packages are safe and sound on their porch," Cmdr. Christopher Ragland said, "there have been cases where people have taken packages off people's property."
wtae.com
Woodland Hills teachers concerned about positive environment lacking in schools
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Teachers in the Woodland Hills School District wore red Thursday as a symbol of concern and dissatisfaction that classroom environments are falling short of a positive setting. They called it "Red for Ed" while calling attention to their concerns. "The teachers and educators at the Woodland...
wtae.com
4 Your Health: How you can treat joint pain during the winter months
PITTSBURGH — If you feel like your body has a hard time moving when the weather gets colder, it's not your imagination. The barometric pressure impacts our joints. “It turns out that joints actually have little pressure gages inside of them, little barometers,” Dr. Tony DiGioia said. “When your joint is inflamed, it actually expands the joint a bit, and your body can sense that and it can cause pain."
wtae.com
One dead in New Kensington shooting
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in New Kensington late Friday night. See the breaking news report in the video above. Emergency dispatchers said the shooting happened near an apartment building on 11th Street. No additional details were immediately available. This...
wtae.com
Pitt police say person is posing as a utility worker in South Oakland
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police said they’ve received complaints about a person posing as a utility worker and attempting to access buildings in South Oakland. Police released a picture of the person. Police said the person has been aggressively knocking on doors and trying doorknobs to see...
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
wtae.com
Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
wtae.com
First scholastic athlete in PA to earn NIL deal calls it a unique moment
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Rodney Gallagher is headed to West Virginia University on a football scholarship as a four-star recruit. Along with his celebrated athletic achievements at Laurel Highlands High School are his contributions to the community by engaging with younger students in the school district. "It could be just...
wtae.com
State seeks injunction against West View woman accused of running unlicensed day cares
WEST VIEW, Pa. — The state Department of Human Services says a West View woman has repeatedly ignored orders to shut down unlicensed day cares. This week the state went to court seeking an injunction against Daveen Gray, the day care operator. Court records describe a cat-and-mouse game between...
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
wtae.com
Police: Spike strips were used to stop stolen Pittsburgh ambulance on I-376 in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — State police released new details on Friday morning about how they stopped a stolen ambulance on Interstate 376 in Beaver County. Pittsburgh Public Safety said it was stolen from West Sycamore Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood after paramedics responded to a medical call. The ambulance...
wtae.com
Community rallying around Derry Township family after fire
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cory Stile and his family were having a typical night in, watching a movie Monday evening. "My wife saw smoke in the hallway," Stile said. "We got up to look and went down into the basement and the flames were coming out the back room."
wtae.com
Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
wtae.com
Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery
A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
