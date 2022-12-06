MFM Building Products has recently finished a substantial expansion project that began in February 2021. The thrust of the expansion project was adding 48,000 square feet to the production area and the acquisition of new production equipment to meet the rising demand for orders. MFM has been acquiring additional raw materials to ensure product availability for their customer base and the new facility now accommodates this additional inventory. The building, which was planned to be completed by Fall 2021, was finished in June 2022 due to extended lead times for raw materials. The exterior portion of the facility was completed in November.

