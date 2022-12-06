Read full article on original website
Holcim Building Envelope Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity by Newsweek
Holcim Building Envelope was named one of Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023.” This distinction caps an eventful year that saw the company grow and restructure, all the while maintaining its commitment to powering progress for people and the planet. “Our commitment to diversity has...
AISC Honors 11 Outstanding Designers, Industry Professionals, and Educators
The American Institute of Steel Construction will present some of its most prestigious awards to 11 remarkable people at the 2023 NASCC: The Steel Conference. “This is a time of extraordinary innovation in design and construction with structural steel,” said AISC President Charles J. Carter, SE, PE, Ph.D. “It’s always a pleasure to recognize the exceptional people who have driven our industry to where it stands today--and who continue to ensure a bright future.”
Owen Steel’s David Zalesne Wins AISC’s Highest Industry Honor
The American Institute of Steel Construction will present its highest industry honor, the Robert P. Stupp Award for Leadership Excellence, to David Zalesne, president of Owen Steel Co. and a former chair of the AISC Board of Directors. “David is a visionary who sees opportunities and solutions the rest of...
2023 AIA/ACSA Topaz Medallion for Excellence in Architectural Education awarded to Dr. Sharon Egretta Sutton, FAIA
The Board of Directors and the Strategic Council of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) along with the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA) today announced Dr. Sharon Egretta Sutton, FAIA, as the 2023 recipient of the AIA/ACSA Topaz Medallion for Excellence in Architectural Education. The AIA/ACSA Topaz Medallion...
Robert L. Easter, FAIA, honored with 2023 Whitney M. Young Jr. Award
The Board of Directors and the Strategic Council of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) today honored Robert L. Easter, FAIA, with the 2023 Whitney M. Young Jr. Award. Established in 1972, the Whitney M. Young Jr. Award annually honors an architect or organization that champions a range of social issues.
MFM Building Products Completes Expansion Project
MFM Building Products has recently finished a substantial expansion project that began in February 2021. The thrust of the expansion project was adding 48,000 square feet to the production area and the acquisition of new production equipment to meet the rising demand for orders. MFM has been acquiring additional raw materials to ensure product availability for their customer base and the new facility now accommodates this additional inventory. The building, which was planned to be completed by Fall 2021, was finished in June 2022 due to extended lead times for raw materials. The exterior portion of the facility was completed in November.
