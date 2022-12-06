Read full article on original website
Related
DVM 360
Where did my doctor go?
The challenges surrounding the protocol when a veterinarian leaves a practice and clients ask where they have gone. Editor’s note: All names and businesses in this dilemma case are fictitious, but the scenario is based on real occurrences. King Animal Hospital is a small animal practice in a suburban...
DVM 360
Kindness can go a long way in veterinary medicine
Dr Meghan Vaught explains how to 'not bully the bully' after an incident at her clinic, plus why you should always choose kindness. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. In May 2022, Maine Veterinary Medical Center, the hospital where Meghan...
DVM 360
Uniting for better cat health care to support your local veterinarian
Two things happened to me while I was in graduate school. I was given my first cat ever and I enrolled in the Training and Organizational Development department. Little did I know how they would come together years later. Before I started The Cat Business Alliance and since then, I...
DVM 360
Top pet names, breeds, and insurance claims of 2022
We've almost reached the end of the year! Embrace Pet Insurance used this as an opportunity to list the most popular pet names, breeds, and common insurance claims from 2022. According to a company release,1 the data below was derived from Embrace's database of over 1.5 million quotes from the year. First up, are the most common dog and cat names:
DVM 360
The benefits of the human-animal bond
Pet ownership equates to healthier humans and a stronger veterinary industry. For many, the companionship, comfort, joy, and responsibility of owning a pet are just some of the reasons why pet owners believe owning a pet is priceless. However, this enjoyment and the development of the human-pet bond is also meaningful to a person’s health and the pet industry.
Comments / 0