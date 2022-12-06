[UPDATE: Captured]Nighttime Attack with a Baseball Bat in a Willits Home Leaves Victim with Serious Injuries—Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect

Read full article on original website
Subject Harassing And Stalking RP, Unwanted Subject – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
MCSO: 18-Year-Old Hopland Man Booked in County Jail After Allegedly Fleeing Deputy and Resisting Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-30-2022 at approximately 7:45 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Female Threatened Male With A Knife, Two Vehicles Parked Near Gas Pumps – Ukiah Police Logs 12.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Clearlake Man Suspected of DUI After Crashing Into Tree Leaving Passenger with Major Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/04/2022 at approximately 0425 hours, Party #1, (Grivette) was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 (Vehicle...
81-Year-Old Willits Man Dies in State Route 20 Traffic Accident
The following is a press release from the California Highway Patrol:. On December 2nd, 2022, at approximately 1945 hours, a 2007 Cadillac was being driven east on SR-20 near milepost marker 20 MEN 12.5, east of Fort Bragg. For reasons still under Investigation, the driver allowed the Cadillac run off the south road edge down the embankment. The Cadillac overturned and collided with multiple trees. The Cadillac came to rest on it’s roof down the steep embankment. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the investigation, it was determined the driver appeared to have been unrestrained at the time of the collision.
Mendocino County Residents Can Get Tested for Flu and COVID at Local Test-to-Treat Sites
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Test-to-Treat locations in Mendocino County now offer flu tests in addition to. COVID tests. Those that test positive for COVID may also be eligible for immediate treatment by an on-site doctor. “The addition of flu testing at our...
15-Year-Old Clearlake Boy Goes Missing
The following is a post from the Clearlake Police Department’s Facebook page:. Cameron Smith is described as a 15 year old white male juvenile, 6’00” tall, 160 pounds, with long brown curly hair and hazel eyes. Cameron was last seen wearing a gray Lower Lake High School...
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Fort Bragg diver spots critically endangered sunflower sea star, “the natural predator we need”
FORT BRAGG, CA, 12/9/22 — On Tuesday, after harvesting some red urchin, commercial urchin diver Grant Downie swam along the seafloor to check out conditions at a spot a couple miles south of Noyo Harbor. The seafloor quickly turned to purple urchin barren, a typical sight in Mendocino’s starkly changed underwater habitat. But then Downie saw a creature he hadn’t come across in more than six years: a sunflower sea star.
DMT, Heroin, Oxycodone, Meth, Long Guns: Two Ukiah Women Arrested After Investigators Find Stockpile
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/26/2022, a 37-year-old female resident of Ukiah reported that someone had broken into her unlocked...
Mendocino County’s Rogue Writer Bruce Anderson Honored for a Career Exemplifying the Power of the Pen
Editor Bruce Anderson earned his reputation as a North Coast literary lion years ago, in part by snarling at critics of his Anderson Valley Advertiser and brawling with a few local personalities. Even at age 83, Anderson doesn’t back down if he feels the fight is just. So, it...
Motorcyclist dies after Harley Davidson crashes into guardrail
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Geyserville, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, CHP officers received a call about a crash involving a motorcylce on Rockpile Road, on the west side of Boat Launch Road. The early investigation by CHP shows […]
State Route 128 closed from Navarro west to Route 1 due to flooding
MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — State Route is fully closed between Navarro and Route 1 due to flooding of the Navarro River, an event which happens nearly every December as winter rains arrive and river levels increase. As of this morning, Caltrans has announced that the road is temporarily closed until waters recede.
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
Six Great Places to Shop in Lakeport (Plus Four Great Places to Eat)
Lakeport’s Main Street still has many original buildings, and it’s pedestrian-friendly and filled with shops. It’s simple to just park the car, hop out, and spend the rest of the day strolling through the shops, eating, and enjoying great food. Plus, if you’re looking for a diversion, swing by Lakeport–the Courthouse Museum’s one of the best in the county, and it’s right on Main Street so that the trip won’t slow down your shopping groove.
Commercial Crab Season Delayed
The commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until at least Dec. 31 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties due to poor meat quality, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The opening date is pending another round of testing, a news release states. "If results indicate...
Winter storm could impact travel, bringing high winds, snow, ice and rain
MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — Winter weather bringing mountain snow, rain, ice, and high winds is forecast for Northern California starting today. The National Weather Service in Eureka (NWS Eureka) has issued a mix of weather advisories and warnings from the coast to inland areas, leading to the likelihood of challenging driving conditions for holiday travelers and possible power outages.
Health Services staff write no confidence letter against director
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Several key employees in the Lake County Health Services Department have written to the Board of Supervisors to state that they have no confidence in the performance of the agency’s director. The letter, dated Dec. 5, faulted the performance of Jonathan Portney, hired a...
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted
Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
New Geyserville Restaurant Given a Michelin Star
A recently opened Sonoma County restaurant has earned a coveted Michelin Star. Cyrus in Geyserville was awarded the star Monday night during the ceremony honoring the 2022 California Guide winners. As part of the review, a Michelin inspector called the food by chef Douglas Keane “impressive, globally accented cuisine.” Cyrus opened back in September and is technically a reopening of the restaurant that closed ten years ago in Healdsburg. Also, staying on the Michelin Star list, SingleThread with three stars and Barndiva with one star, both located in Healdsburg.
