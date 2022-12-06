[UPDATE: Captured]Nighttime Attack with a Baseball Bat in a Willits Home Leaves Victim with Serious Injuries—Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect

The following is a press release from the California Highway Patrol:. On December 2nd, 2022, at approximately 1945 hours, a 2007 Cadillac was being driven east on SR-20 near milepost marker 20 MEN 12.5, east of Fort Bragg. For reasons still under Investigation, the driver allowed the Cadillac run off the south road edge down the embankment. The Cadillac overturned and collided with multiple trees. The Cadillac came to rest on it’s roof down the steep embankment. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. During the investigation, it was determined the driver appeared to have been unrestrained at the time of the collision.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO